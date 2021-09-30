Lenovo Pad Pro 12.6 wins official teaser and stars early hands-on
A new tablet should hit the Chinese market soon. Lenovo prepares the Pad Pro 11.6, a high-performance model that not only gained official information, but was also leaked through Chinese social networks in many details.
The manufacturer posted material on Weibo that compares the new product to the Pad Pro 870, which has 10 inches. The short video also served to confirm the presence of a pen, which magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet.
Finally, the video shows a premium build for the model. And no wonder: according to leaks, the Pad Pro 11.6 should offer Samsung AMOLED screen with refresh rate of 128 Hz and Quad HD resolution. Combined with this, the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor would be present), which makes it a top of the line.
(Image: Reproduction/Lenovo)
Hands-on video comes out early
At least one person has already been able to place their hands in the Pad Pro 11.6, and ended up sharing this in a video. It is practically possible to assemble the complete technical sheet of it with this latest information, which account for 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory with at least 40 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, and a battery of 13.128 mAh with fast recharge of 38 W.
Regarding connectivity, the tablet must have a USB-C port and Wi-Fi and 5G networks. As much as the camera is not a highlight on tablets, the Pad Pro 11.6 must offer double set at the rear, with sensors 13 megapixels in wide-angle and 5 MP in secondary, not yet specified. For selfies, the model must have 8 MP on the front.
Leaving factory with Android 11, Lenovo shall apply its custom ZUI interface 11. The system brings useful functions to big-screen devices, such as windowed use and optimized split-view. For those who want to operate it with a keyboard, an accessory for this purpose was also leaked in the hands-on.
Although Lenovo itself has released a promotional video, the tablet still doesn’t have it date to reach the market. But this movement usually indicates that it is a matter of days or a few weeks for the device to be presented.
Source: Weibo, IT Home, Sohu
