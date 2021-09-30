lenovo-pad-pro-12.6-wins-official-teaser-and-stars-early-hands-on

A new tablet should hit the Chinese market soon. Lenovo prepares the Pad Pro 11.6, a high-performance model that not only gained official information, but was also leaked through Chinese social networks in many details.

The manufacturer posted material on Weibo that compares the new product to the Pad Pro 870, which has 10 inches. The short video also served to confirm the presence of a pen, which magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet.

(Image: Reproduction/Lenovo)

Finally, the video shows a premium build for the model. And no wonder: according to leaks, the Pad Pro 11.6 should offer Samsung AMOLED screen with refresh rate of 128 Hz and Quad HD resolution. Combined with this, the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor would be present), which makes it a top of the line.

(Image: Reproduction/Lenovo)

Hands-on video comes out early

At least one person has already been able to place their hands in the Pad Pro 11.6, and ended up sharing this in a video. It is practically possible to assemble the complete technical sheet of it with this latest information, which account for 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory with at least 40 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, and a battery of 13.128 mAh with fast recharge of 38 W.