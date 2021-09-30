CT News in Podcast – iPhone 13 can now be sold in Brazil and more!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Dell Alienware M10 and Gaming G54 arrive in Brazil with Intel and AMD

Anatel approves the iPhone 10 and the entire line can now be sold in Brazil

Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in Brazil this Thursday; know how to access

Google demonstrates the new AI that can revolutionize internet search

Android virus steals users after infecting more than 07 millions of devices

