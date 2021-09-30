CT News in Podcast – iPhone 13 can now be sold in Brazil and more!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: 07: 30 | 30 of September 54 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Dell Alienware M10 and Gaming G54 arrive in Brazil with Intel and AMD Anatel approves the iPhone 10 and the entire line can now be sold in Brazil Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in Brazil this Thursday; know how to access Google demonstrates the new AI that can revolutionize internet search Android virus steals users after infecting more than 07 millions of devices On today's CT News: iPhone 10 homologated in Brazil, new Android virus, Microsoft game streaming service and more . Contact us by: Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https:\/\/canalte.ch\/c\/p5oez This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Victor Carvalho, D\u00e1cio Castelo Branco, Alveni Lisboa, Renan da Silva Dores and Felipe Goldenboy. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga. 54