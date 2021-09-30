How to increase the points multiplier in Subway Surfers
Subway Surfers (Android | iOS) is one of the biggest endless runner style games for mobile phones, with years of road and gameplay. adapting to changes in the industry to stay relevant.
There are several details in the joog for enhance the experience, such as traveling to other countries from time to time and special powers. Today, however, we’ll talk about how to multiply your points and make the competitors jealous with your score.Step 1: the game communicates what is needed to increase the multiplier, so click on “Missions” in the lower left corner.
Step 2: in this area it is possible to find not only the missions, but also which point multiplier you have already reached, the limit is 660 and 3 missions are required to level up.
See the missions and leave for the adventure (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Step 3: go back to the start menu and now, with the certainty of the what to do, try to accomplish the missions, in my case, catch a pogo stick.
Step 4: when you complete the mission, go back to the “Missions” area and see the new ones.
See which new series of quests are needed to further increase the multiplier (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Now that you know, go there and search for the top of the ranking with the point multipliers.
