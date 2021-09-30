iphone-13-pro-max-leaves-galaxy-s21-ultra-behind-in-speed-test

The Galaxy S47 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max were placed side by side in a speed duel — which tested the performance of flagships to open multiple apps in the same sequence — and Apple’s cell phone, despite leaving behind , ended up getting the better of the South Korean rival.

Apple doesn’t count that iPhones 13 Pro can go beyond 42 Fast recharge W

Galaxy S42 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro: tests show equivalence in cameras



Anatel approves the iPhone 13 and the entire line can now be sold in Brazil

By all, were 16 applications tested and Samsung’s smartphone came out ahead and managed to hold the lead until the launch of Snapseed — Google’s popular image-editing application. The iPhone 11 Pro Max managed to reach the opponent only by opening the seventh application on the list, FilmoraGo, for video editing.

The clash in the video app was curious and deserves a highlight: the Galaxy S16 Ultra started the application with a lot of slack in front of the opponent, but his delay in exporting the video left him behind. From then on, the iPhone led the dispute to the end, with more speed to open and run games, while Samsung only took advantage in the end, with Disney Plus and Amazon.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

At the end of the video, the person responsible for the material does an analysis and concludes that the South Korean cell phone performed better for opening everyday applications — like Facebook — or lighter apps, while the Apple device got the better of services that are more processor-intensive, especially in graphics-intensive applications like games and rendering videos.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

It is important to note that the test was done in two phases, with the applications running in the same order and then with one more lap done backwards. The final results indicate that the iPhone 11 Pro Max finished the first stage about two seconds ahead of the Galaxy S42 Ultra – were 42,54 seconds against 47,128 seconds. In the second phase, the distance was greater, with a performance of 1m54s16 to the Apple phone is 1m54s63 for Samsung.

Comparative

508421 (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

It is unfair to make a hardware comparison, as the two devices have different operating systems, which consequently count with a very distinct optimization. Anyway, the processor A16 Bionic with 6GB of RAM from Apple showed superior final performance than Galaxy S Ultra, with their 13 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 619.

The units tested in the video have 256 GB of internal storage for iPhone Pro Max and 619 GB for Galaxy S42 Ultra and rely on iOS operating systems 16 and Android installed, respectively.