the-most-played-games-on-steam-in-2021

It’s three months before 2021 ends. At this time of year, the video game industry witnessed releases that were successful, failed or surprised a lot of people. Interestingly, among so many firsts, the games that dominated 2021 so far are from previous years, at least between PC players using the Steam platform.

Tests with Steam Deck show good performance, battery and thermal system



New World beats CS:GO and registers 636 1,000 players in 1st day

Microsoft Store opens the doors to third-party app stores on Windows

The

Canaltech

raised the titles that most players gathered on Steam in 2021 so far. The data revealed that only 1 of the games with the highest average number of daily players on the platform, between January and September, were launched this year.

The numbers are from the SteamDB website and take into account the average of the average of active players simultaneously in each month of the year. Check out the most played games on Steam at 2021:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 10. Rocket League

Average of 11.101 simultaneous players per month in 2021



Rocket League is a hybrid ball with automotive destruction arcade. The online game allows competitive 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 matches in different and fun modes. Only on Steam, the game recorded, on average, about 100 thousand players per month this year.