The most played games on Steam in 2021
It’s three months before 2021 ends. At this time of year, the video game industry witnessed releases that were successful, failed or surprised a lot of people. Interestingly, among so many firsts, the games that dominated 2021 so far are from previous years, at least between PC players using the Steam platform.
raised the titles that most players gathered on Steam in 2021 so far. The data revealed that only 1 of the games with the highest average number of daily players on the platform, between January and September, were launched this year.
The numbers are from the SteamDB website and take into account the average of the average of active players simultaneously in each month of the year. Check out the most played games on Steam at 2021:
10. Rocket League
- Average of
11.101 simultaneous players
per month in 2021
Rocket League is a hybrid ball with automotive destruction arcade. The online game allows competitive 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 matches in different and fun modes. Only on Steam, the game recorded, on average, about 100 thousand players per month this year.
9. Valheim
- Average of 11 .973 simultaneous players
per month in 2021
Only title released in 2021 in this list, Valheim
is a phenomenon. The game initially developed by just five people sold over seven million copies in less than two months and peaked at over 443 thousand simultaneous players, making it the fifth game to reach this milestone in the history of the Steam platform. The co-op Viking survival in an open world has been on Early Access since February and received in September the update Hearth & Home
. The content pack added several new functions, such as kitchen extensions to introduce spices, butcher tables, pots and pans.
8. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
60.282 players
Simultaneous per month in 2021
Developed by the Ubisoft office in Montreal and released in 2013,
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
is a highly competitive shooter. Players face off against other squads in action-packed, shooting matches. Combats favor those who make quick tactical decisions and play well as a team. Much of the success of
Six Siege can be explained by the constant updates to the game, which add maps, weapons, gadgets and agents, the characters in this game.
7. Destiny 2
- Average of
111.898 simultaneous players
per month in 2021
Create your own Guardian and join about 101 thousand Steam players who every month unite to win cooperative and challenging missions in the ever-expanding universe of Destiny 2
. The game developed by Bungie, who created
Halo, is a multiplayer first-person shooter MMO. The story places players as the defenders of the Last City of mankind.
6. Rust
- Average of
164.282 players simultaneous per month in 2021
Rust
is a survival game, like
Valheim
and
DayZ
. The stage here is a hostile scenario involving climate hazards, food shortages and radiation. Not only is the world of Rust
procedurally generated, but so is the player character. Unlike other games of the genre,
Rust
Rustcreates the protagonist, randomly choosing skin color, height, gender and other characteristics.