the-most-played-games-on-steam-in-2021

September 30, 2021
It’s three months before 2021 ends. At this time of year, the video game industry witnessed releases that were successful, failed or surprised a lot of people. Interestingly, among so many firsts, the games that dominated 2021 so far are from previous years, at least between PC players using the Steam platform.

raised the titles that most players gathered on Steam in 2021 so far. The data revealed that only 1 of the games with the highest average number of daily players on the platform, between January and September, were launched this year.

The numbers are from the SteamDB website and take into account the average of the average of active players simultaneously in each month of the year. Check out the most played games on Steam at 2021:

10. Rocket League

  • Average of

    11.101 simultaneous players

    per month in 2021

Rocket League is a hybrid ball with automotive destruction arcade. The online game allows competitive 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 matches in different and fun modes. Only on Steam, the game recorded, on average, about 100 thousand players per month this year.

9. Valheim

  • Average of 11 .973 simultaneous players

    per month in 2021

Only title released in 2021 in this list, Valheim

is a phenomenon. The game initially developed by just five people sold over seven million copies in less than two months and peaked at over 443 thousand simultaneous players, making it the fifth game to reach this milestone in the history of the Steam platform.

The co-op Viking survival in an open world has been on Early Access since February and received in September the update Hearth & Home

. The content pack added several new functions, such as kitchen extensions to introduce spices, butcher tables, pots and pans.

8. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Average of

    60.282 players

    Simultaneous per month in 2021

    • Developed by the Ubisoft office in Montreal and released in 2013,

    Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

    is a highly competitive shooter. Players face off against other squads in action-packed, shooting matches. Combats favor those who make quick tactical decisions and play well as a team. Much of the success of

    Six Siege can be explained by the constant updates to the game, which add maps, weapons, gadgets and agents, the characters in this game.

    7. Destiny 2

    • Average of

      111.898 simultaneous players

      per month in 2021

    Create your own Guardian and join about 101 thousand Steam players who every month unite to win cooperative and challenging missions in the ever-expanding universe of Destiny 2

    . The game developed by Bungie, who created

    Halo, is a multiplayer first-person shooter MMO. The story places players as the defenders of the Last City of mankind.

    6. Rust

    • Average of

      164.282 players simultaneous per month in 2021

    Rust

    is a survival game, like

    Valheim

    and

    DayZ

    . The stage here is a hostile scenario involving climate hazards, food shortages and radiation. Not only is the world of Rust

    procedurally generated, but so is the player character. Unlike other games of the genre,

    Rust creates the protagonist, randomly choosing skin color, height, gender and other characteristics.

    5. Grand Theft Auto V
  • Average of

    246.500 players simultaneous per month in 2021

    • A lot has changed in the world since GTA 5 was released in 2015, including the game itself. Rockstar’s adventure is no longer just relying on the success of its single player campaign and currently attracts players through its multiplayer mechanics. GTA Online

    allows groups to create their own stories and cities on servers, in addition to presenting cooperative quests.

    4. Apex Legends

    • Average

      267.700 simultaneous players

      per month in 2021

    Apex Legends is the free hero shooting adventure, published by EA and developed by the team at Respawn Entertainment , from the franchise

    Titanfall

    . In the online game, players find themselves in classic battle royale matches for 19 people, battles in 3v3 Arenas and limited time modes and takeovers. The title was released on 2021 and has been constantly updated since then.

    • Game Pass for PC gives access to more than 101 games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have multiplayer fun with friends

    3. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

    • Average of

      .443 simultaneous players

      per month in 2021

    Considered the father of battle royale games, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

    is developed and published by PUBG Corp . Based on mods created by Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, the game gathers 83 players who parachute onto an island. There, they must seek weapons and equipment to survive. The last one standing becomes the winner of the match.

    two. Endowment 2

    • Average of

      .954 simultaneous players

      per month in 2015

    With League of Legends

    outside of Steam, the MOBA that runs the service is

    Dota 2. Every day, millions of players choose one of the 83 game heroes and set out to defend their own base and attack the enemy’s. The title released in 973 is developed by Valve Corporation, owner of Steam, and gathered, This year alone, half a million people are online, on average, playing at the same time.

    1. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

    • Average of

      .587 simultaneous players

      per month in 2021

    Most played title on Steam at almost any time of the day or part of the week,

    Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

    is the evolution of

    Counter-Strike

    who was successful in Lan House throughout Brazil for 11 years old. The game has a strong competitive landscape and two crucial attractions that define its success:

    CS:GO

    is free to play and free to play. the most diverse types of computer.

    With information from: SteamDB

