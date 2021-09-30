chinese-augmented-reality-glasses-have-light-and-discreet-construction

Nreal, a Chinese augmented reality device company, launched this Thursday () their new smart glasses, dubbed Nreal Air. They are capable of projecting images that can be seen through the accessory’s lenses, but maintain a discreet and comparable to what is found in an ordinary frame.

Valve Deckard: successor to Index VR may not depend on PC

Xiaomi Brazil shows its smart glasses functions

Facebook launches smart glasses with built-in cameras and focus on privacy

Nreal Air is capable of projecting images virtually, but does not interact with the environment (Image: Disclosure/Nreal)

Even with a simple design, it weighs 60 grams — so more than traditional glasses, but still lighter than the Nreal Light, its predecessor. However, according to the brand, the comfort and usability of the product are not affected by weight. The lenses feature micro OLED technology, capable of virtually projecting content reproduced on smartphone screens, in a maximum simulated size of up to 90 inches, provided it is positioned at a distance of six meters from the wall or other surface on which the information will be seen.

According to Nreal,78% of customers use their products to watch movies, series and other content without the need for screens. Therefore, the company presents the new model as a kind of “portable cinema”, for entertainment anywhere. However, Nreal Air has some disadvantages compared to other items already presented by the brand: as it does not have built-in cameras, it is not capable of interacting with the environment or showing adapted images. Also, it needs to be connected to smartphone via USB-C cable to work properly.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Glasses serve as a kind of “portable cinema” (Image: Disclosure/Nreal) On the other hand, some technical aspects have been improved compared to Nreal Light: now it supports refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and brings 52 pixels per degree (a measure of density that considers the distance at which the contents are being viewed) — for comparison purposes, the previous model brings 49 Hz and 30 pixels per degree. However, the total viewing angle is 30 degrees, less than than the 52 grades of the predecessor product. Price and availability

The product will be available in Japan, China and South Korea starting in December. Nreal has not yet released the official price of the glasses, but has already announced that it will be cheaper than the Nreal Light, which used to cost about 600 dollars (about BRL 3.802 in direct conversion) at the time of release. According to an internal employee of the brand, there is the possibility of expansion to Europe and the United States in the future.

Source: Android Central