england vs india 3rd test day 1 as it happened: IND vs ENG 3rd Test

England bowled out India for just 78 runs in the first innings on the first day of the third Test on Wednesday with a fine performance by the James Anderson-led fast bowlers. The eyes of the Indian batsmen who flopped badly, were clearly visible on their faces. This is the second time in the last nine months that the Indian team has failed to score even 100 runs in an innings. In December last year, against Australia in Adelaide, the team was reduced to just 36 runs in the second innings, which was their lowest score in the history of Test cricket.

KL Rahul could not open account

Offering a view of great swing, Anderson dismissed opener Lokesh Rahul (0) in the very first over of the match. Rahul, trying to drive the ball outside off-side, gives a catch to Buttler.

Only one run for Pujara

Pujara (1) was also caught by the wicket-keeper off Anderson’s delivery in the fifth over. The surprising thing is that in the same way as KL Rahul got out, Pujara also returned to the pavilion.

Anderson won the battle against Kohli

Captain Kohli hit Robinson for the first four of the innings in the eighth over, but Anderson caught him at the hands of Butler to reduce India’s score to 21 for three in the 11th over. This was the 7th time that Kohli was dismissed by Anderson.

Even Ajinkya Rahane could not do wonders

Ajinkya Rahane (18) got off to a good start. He took the team’s score past 50 runs in the 25th over with a four on Craig Overton, but in the next over, Robinson was caught behind the wicket by Josh Butler. India were 56 for four.

Pant could not hit the spot

Pant, who played match-winning innings in Australia and at home against England, was expected here, but he too missed the opportunity. Robinson’s ball was caught by Josh Butler after scoring just 2 runs.

Rohit got out after scoring 19 runs.

Limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was India’s leading run-scorer. He played an innings of 19 runs. India lost the wicket of Rohit on the score of 67 runs.

The innings collapsed as soon as Jadeja was dismissed.

India lost the wickets of Rohit, Mohammed Shami (0), Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Jasprit Bumrah for 67 runs, taking the team’s score from five for 67 to nine for 67. Overton ended the Indian innings with Mohammad Siraj (3) caught by captain Joe Root.

Lord’s victory in clay, India’s third lowest score in England

