PlayStation Studios Announces Acquisition of Bluepoint Games
After acquiring Housemarque in June , PlayStation announced this Thursday ( 30), purchase from Bluepoint Games. The developer created the acclaimed remakes of Demon’s Souls for the PlayStation 5, as well as the remasters of Shadow of the Colossus and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for PlayStation 4.
Founded in , in Texas, in the United States, Bluepoint has a team of 70 employees and has no resume the creation and participation in other major projects such as PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, God of War Collection, Gravity Rush Remastered, Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance.
In the publication of the advertisement in the PlayStation Blog, studio president Marco Thrush says that “being part of PlayStation Studios allows our team to raise the bar even higher and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”
Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, also says that “Bluepoint has raised the bar for the graphics and gameplay that define the console, and for The studio’s vast experience in creating sets and characters will be a huge advantage for future properties.”
Source: PlayStation Blog
