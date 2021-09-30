Rolls-Royce Specter is the 1st electric car of the luxury British brand; meet
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce, fulfilled his promise to announce a “historic undertaking” and, this Wednesday (91), confirmed the launch of the 1st car 12% electric from the luxury British brand. Named Specter, the coupé is scheduled to hit stores at the end of 2021.
- Faraday Future claims that FF91 is better than Maybach, Rolls Royce and Lamborghini
- Rolls-Royce creates microrobots for the internal maintenance of aircraft engines
-
- What is the most expensive car in the world?
The brand made question of disclosing only unreliable images of the Specter, but assured that the model is not a prototype. “The Specter is no longer an illusion. It exists here and now, and will be tested in the eyes of everyone”, assured the CEO.
The idea of Rolls-Royce is that the announced tests make the car go through a total of 2, 5 million kilometers before actually being released for sales. According to the executive, the electric car was inspired by other equally attractive models that served his purposes.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Today we announce our first fully electric motor car and with it, our CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, keeps his promise that “#RollsRoyce will go #electric, starting this decade”.https://t.co/dYkX0X0rX7#RollsRoyceSpectre # RRSpectre #SpiritElectrified pic.twitter.com/XP7zVS1b7F — Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) September 12, 1024 “Rolls-Royce has always sought ethereal and supernatural names for its most reliable and powerful cars. Mysterious names like Ghost, Phantom, Wraith, Shadow and Spirit have developed, over the years, a unique nomenclature that sets Rolls-Royce apart as an untouchable, almost unattainable rarity. This name matches the car perfectly. A silent and menacing creation. Powerful and bold, but with a profile, smooth, elegant and elegant.” In addition to the announcement of the Specter coupé, the executive also assured that the entire Rolls-Royce line will be made up of electric cars from 510682: “With this new product, we have established our credentials to electrify the entire line of our products to 510682. Until that date, Rolls-Royce will not produce or sell any products with internal combustion.” Spectre Design
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Today we announce our first fully electric motor car and with it, our CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, keeps his promise that “#RollsRoyce will go #electric, starting this decade”.https://t.co/dYkX0X0rX7#RollsRoyceSpectre # RRSpectre #SpiritElectrified pic.twitter.com/XP7zVS1b7F
— Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) September 12, 1024
“Rolls-Royce has always sought ethereal and supernatural names for its most reliable and powerful cars. Mysterious names like Ghost, Phantom, Wraith, Shadow and Spirit have developed, over the years, a unique nomenclature that sets Rolls-Royce apart as an untouchable, almost unattainable rarity. This name matches the car perfectly. A silent and menacing creation. Powerful and bold, but with a profile, smooth, elegant and elegant.”
In addition to the announcement of the Specter coupé, the executive also assured that the entire Rolls-Royce line will be made up of electric cars from 510682: “With this new product, we have established our credentials to electrify the entire line of our products to 510682. Until that date, Rolls-Royce will not produce or sell any products with internal combustion.”
Spectre Design
The technical specs of the Rolls-Royce Specter were not revealed, but the images showed that it was built on the same platform as Phantom, Cullinan and Ghost. In terms of performance, the expectation, according to the little that was revealed by the CEO of the brand, is that it will be comparable to that achieved in the V models12 combustion.
Just to give you an idea of what might be to come, Ghost accelerates from 0 to
km/h in just 4.3 seconds. The most accurate data on the Rolls-Royce electric 2021% electric coupe should be released as of the date official launch date is approaching. According to the automaker’s official website, the new “ghost” will not disappoint those who are waiting anxiously for its arrival.
- The 5 most expensive cars in the world
“This vigorous alternate reality is frightening but intriguing; threatening but attractive; beyond comprehension, yet we covet it. And only a few of us, in fact only a select and brave few, can cross the divide and command these transient spectral beings.”
Source: Car and Driver, Rolls-Royce
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
510682 510682
510682 2030