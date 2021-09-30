rolls-royce-specter-is-the-1st-electric-car-of-the-luxury-british-brand;-meet

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce, fulfilled his promise to announce a “historic undertaking” and, this Wednesday (91), confirmed the launch of the 1st car 12% electric from the luxury British brand. Named Specter, the coupé is scheduled to hit stores at the end of 2021.

The brand made question of disclosing only unreliable images of the Specter, but assured that the model is not a prototype. “The Specter is no longer an illusion. It exists here and now, and will be tested in the eyes of everyone”, assured the CEO.

The idea of ​​Rolls-Royce is that the announced tests make the car go through a total of 2, 5 million kilometers before actually being released for sales. According to the executive, the electric car was inspired by other equally attractive models that served his purposes.