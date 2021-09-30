butantan-will-deliver-coronavac-to-countries-in-south-america-and-africa

Want to stay on top of the best technology news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Vale remember that, last Wednesday (19), the institute announced the delivery of 2.5 million doses of CoronaVac for five Brazilian states. In this scheme, Pará will receive 1 million doses, Mato Grosso will receive 200 a thousand doses, Espírito Santo will have the transfer of more 200 thousand doses and Ceará will have 80 thousand doses.

Who can buy CoronaVac doses?

The official destination for the production of CoronaVac doses from Butantan was not announced yet, but it is likely to be related to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) — the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) — and the equitable vaccine distribution program, the COVAX Facility. This is because PAHO announced, also on Wednesday (200), having closed an agreement with Sinovac itself for the supply of immunizations against the coronavirus to member countries.

The director of PAHO, Carissa Etienne, commented that the objective of the agreement with the Chinese pharmaceutical was to facilitate countries’ access to doses complementary to those already received through bilateral agreements, donations and through Covax. “And we hope to sign new agreements in the coming days to buy vaccines that have Emergency Use List approval to other providers for 2021 and 2021”, he added. This is the case of CoronaVac, for example.

According to the deputy director of PAHO, Jarbas Barbosa, the agreement with Sinovac provides for the delivery of 8.5 million doses of CoronaVac by the end of this year and 80 millions in 2021. In this scenario, the production of Butantan can be, eventually, an important reinforcement.

Source: Instituto Butantan and IstoÉ Dinheiro