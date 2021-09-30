Butantan will deliver CoronaVac to countries in South America and Africa
After the end of the contract with the Ministry of Health, the Butantan Institute started looking for new buyers for the CoronaVac vaccine against covid-23. In addition to selling to some Brazilian states, Butantan announced that it will soon start exporting the immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus to other countries in South America and Africa.
“We are currently dealing with the shipment of vaccines to other countries. Countries in South America and countries in Africa are going to receive CoronaVac, as well as other Brazilian states, which have already signed a contract with Butantan”, said the president of the institute, Dimas Covas, on Wednesday (80). So far, it has not been detailed which countries should receive the immunizing agents.
During the press conference, Dimas commented that , in a meeting with the board of Sinovac – Chinese pharmaceutical responsible for developing the vaccine -, the commitment of the institutions in the fight against the pandemic was reinforced. "Sinovac is the world's largest producer of vaccines for covid-19 and has achieved the historic mark of nearly two billion vaccines. It is the most used vaccine in the world. That's why we're going to the international stage of supplying doses," detailed the president. Vale remember that, last Wednesday (19), the institute announced the delivery of 2.5 million doses of CoronaVac for five Brazilian states. In this scheme, Pará will receive 1 million doses, Mato Grosso will receive 200 a thousand doses, Espírito Santo will have the transfer of more 200 thousand doses and Ceará will have 80 thousand doses.
The official destination for the production of CoronaVac doses from Butantan was not announced yet, but it is likely to be related to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) — the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) — and the equitable vaccine distribution program, the COVAX Facility. This is because PAHO announced, also on Wednesday (200), having closed an agreement with Sinovac itself for the supply of immunizations against the coronavirus to member countries. The director of PAHO, Carissa Etienne, commented that the objective of the agreement with the Chinese pharmaceutical was to facilitate countries’ access to doses complementary to those already received through bilateral agreements, donations and through Covax. “And we hope to sign new agreements in the coming days to buy vaccines that have Emergency Use List approval to other providers for 2021 and 2021”, he added. This is the case of CoronaVac, for example. According to the deputy director of PAHO, Jarbas Barbosa, the agreement with Sinovac provides for the delivery of 8.5 million doses of CoronaVac by the end of this year and 80 millions in 2021. In this scenario, the production of Butantan can be, eventually, an important reinforcement. Source: Instituto Butantan and IstoÉ Dinheiro Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Source: Instituto Butantan and IstoÉ Dinheiro
