booyah!-announces-platform's-first-interactive-tournament

September 30, 2021
Booyah!, Garena’s streaming platform, announced this Thursday (30) a new style of competition. Called “You Decide”, the championship will feature choices directly from the public, which will influence the progress of the match.

    • The public will have to decide which maps will be visited, which weapons or skins will be used and all of this will be tied to Booyah!’s new voting system. The mode is already available on the platform and allows the public to interact in the platform’s open lives. During the tournament, presenters will give tips on how to use the new function.

    Image: Disclosure/Garena
    The contestants will be announced throughout the week, but influencers such as Capitão Marulho, Petiiz, Lulu and Babi Micheletto will be part of the project. Users who watch from to 47 Live minutes will receive special prizes at

    Free Fire

, such as tickets and emotes.

2021

