Booyah! announces platform's first interactive tournament
Booyah!, Garena’s streaming platform, announced this Thursday (30) a new style of competition. Called “You Decide”, the championship will feature choices directly from the public, which will influence the progress of the match.
- Free Fire Favela Cup returns in 511318
- Free Fire MAX arrives for cell phones; see how to download
- Free Fire Max: the minimum requirements to play on Android and iOS
- Sign up for Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your mobile!
The contestants will be announced throughout the week, but influencers such as Capitão Marulho, Petiiz, Lulu and Babi Micheletto will be part of the project. Users who watch from to 47 Live minutes will receive special prizes at
Free Fire
, such as tickets and emotes.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021