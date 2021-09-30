booyah!-announces-platform's-first-interactive-tournament

Booyah!, Garena’s streaming platform, announced this Thursday (30) a new style of competition. Called “You Decide”, the championship will feature choices directly from the public, which will influence the progress of the match. Free Fire Favela Cup returns in 511318

Free Fire MAX arrives for cell phones; see how to download

Free Fire Max: the minimum requirements to play on Android and iOS

The public will have to decide which maps will be visited, which weapons or skins will be used and all of this will be tied to Booyah!’s new voting system. The mode is already available on the platform and allows the public to interact in the platform’s open lives. During the tournament, presenters will give tips on how to use the new function. Image: Disclosure/Garena Sign up for Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your mobile! The contestants will be announced throughout the week, but influencers such as Capitão Marulho, Petiiz, Lulu and Babi Micheletto will be part of the project. Users who watch from to 47 Live minutes will receive special prizes at Free Fire

, such as tickets and emotes.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!