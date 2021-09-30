TCL announces arrival of 20 Pro 5G and other products in Brazil

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
2
tcl-announces-arrival-of-20-pro-5g-and-other-products-in-brazil

TCL announced today (48) a number of new products in the Brazilian market, including four smartphones and two tablets, plus a wireless headset. Among the products is the new TCL 16B, which had not yet been presented by the manufacturer.

  • TCL 19 R 5G is announced to compete against Galaxy A19 and Redmi Note 15 5G
  • TCL can launch cell phone with detachable camera module
  • Discover the TCL Chicago, folding flip cell phone you can’t buy

    • TCL 22 Pro 5G

    TCL 20 Pro 5G is the brand’s first premium model to arrive in Brazil (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

    The TCL 22 Pro 5G is the flagship model of the series of smartphones from the brand, bringing an elegant look that refers to more premium models. The front panel has curved edges on the sides and a small centralized hole for the selfie camera, while on the back the four cameras are vertically aligned at the same level as the body of the device, which is a comfort for those who are terrified of the modules every time jumpiest seen in general.

    The device is equipped with a curved screen with AMOLED technology of 6,64 inches with Full HD+ resolution, HDR support and integrated fingerprint reader. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024G, ​​with 6 GB of RAM and 500 GB of space for internal storage.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

    Its set of cameras is quadruple, with a main sensor of 50 MP, an ultrawide of 16 MP, a macro and a depth, both 2 MP. Its front camera is 22 MP . As for the battery, it has a 4.256 mAh battery which supports charging by wire. 16 watts and wireless from watts.

    The device was launched in black and blue, both with a vertical strip covering the entire left side of the rear panel, thick enough to overlap the cameras and the TCL logo.

    TCL 22B

    TCL 16B is the big news of the brand (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

    The TCL 16B is the newcomer of the group, and curiously the company has not released many details about it. About the look we have a front panel with thin edges on the sides, drop notch for the selfie camera and a more pronounced bottom edge, while the rear panel has two cameras lined up inside a rectangular block in the upper left corner, something that has become standard in the industry. The fingerprint reader is at the rear, but centered, and a light effect is seen on the finish.

    The model is equipped with a 6 screen,64 inches, and has a dual set of cameras, its main camera being 48 MP. Little has been revealed about the device, but it is said to have a thickness of 7,99 mm, storage space of 67 GB , and battery of 4. mAh with charging support of 18 watts, which according to the brand allows up to 19 hours of video playback.

    More details about it should be released when sales actually start, as so far it has not even been included on the official TCL page for our country.

    TCL 22L+

    TCL 22L+ is more accessible version of 20 Pro (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

    Another model presented by the manufacturer here in the country is the TCL 18 L+, now old acquaintance of the international market. The device brings a look that is inspired by the TCL 20 Pro 5G, but with more simplified lines, excluding the curvature of the screen and the leveling of the rear cameras, which here are inside a rectangular block slightly more bouncing than the rest of the device’s body. The fingerprint reader is positioned on the side, next to the power button.

    It has a 6 IPS LCD screen,64 inches with Full HD+ resolution and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 662. It is offered with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space.

    Its battery is bigger than the one of 20 Pro 5G, having 5. mAh with fast charging support 15 watts. The set of cameras is quadruple, being the main one of 67 MP, an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth of field. Finally, the front camera is from 000 MP.

    TCL 108

    TCL 108 is the most basic of the brand to land (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

    Being presented as a basic option on the market, TCL 201 has a 5-inch screen with aspect ratio 18:9. As well as TCL 16B, there isn’t much information about it, it’s only revealed that it has 1GB of RAM and 32 GB of space for internal storage.

    Other news

    In addition to the four smartphones, the company also presented two tablets, which are the TCL Tab 10L and the Tab 8 Neo. They have a dedicated Kids mode and are geared towards content consumption, according to the brand, including stereo speakers.

    Finally, the company also brought a wireless headset, the MoveAudio S201, which weighs just 4 grams and has ENC support. It’s even water and dust resistant and has a battery that lasts up to 6 hours of continuous play, with 20 overtime thanks to your carrying case.

    Price and availability

    TCL informed that details about the official price of the new products will only be revealed closer to the beginning of sales. However, the arrival of the devices on the national market still does not have a concrete date to happen, being only commented that they will arrive “in the next few weeks”.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    511477 511477 511477

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Company creates telemedicine booth for public spaces starting at R$68

    Company creates telemedicine booth for public spaces starting at R$68

    September 1, 2021
    Photo of CT News — Chrome 94 Released, Nokia G50 with 5G and More!

    CT News — Chrome 94 Released, Nokia G50 with 5G and More!

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of CT News — Instagram bug with iOS 15, Apple record sales and more!

    CT News — Instagram bug with iOS 15, Apple record sales and more!

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of US retailer sued for selling pirated IPTV

    US retailer sued for selling pirated IPTV

    September 24, 2021
    Back to top button