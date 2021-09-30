tcl-announces-arrival-of-20-pro-5g-and-other-products-in-brazil

TCL announced today (48) a number of new products in the Brazilian market, including four smartphones and two tablets, plus a wireless headset. Among the products is the new TCL 16B, which had not yet been presented by the manufacturer.

TCL 22 Pro 5G TCL 20 Pro 5G is the brand’s first premium model to arrive in Brazil (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

The TCL 22 Pro 5G is the flagship model of the series of smartphones from the brand, bringing an elegant look that refers to more premium models. The front panel has curved edges on the sides and a small centralized hole for the selfie camera, while on the back the four cameras are vertically aligned at the same level as the body of the device, which is a comfort for those who are terrified of the modules every time jumpiest seen in general.

The device is equipped with a curved screen with AMOLED technology of 6,64 inches with Full HD+ resolution, HDR support and integrated fingerprint reader. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024G, ​​with 6 GB of RAM and 500 GB of space for internal storage.

Its set of cameras is quadruple, with a main sensor of 50 MP, an ultrawide of 16 MP, a macro and a depth, both 2 MP. Its front camera is 22 MP . As for the battery, it has a 4.256 mAh battery which supports charging by wire. 16 watts and wireless from watts.

The device was launched in black and blue, both with a vertical strip covering the entire left side of the rear panel, thick enough to overlap the cameras and the TCL logo.