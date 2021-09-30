TCL announces arrival of 20 Pro 5G and other products in Brazil
TCL announced today (48) a number of new products in the Brazilian market, including four smartphones and two tablets, plus a wireless headset. Among the products is the new TCL 16B, which had not yet been presented by the manufacturer.
TCL 22 Pro 5G
The TCL 22 Pro 5G is the flagship model of the series of smartphones from the brand, bringing an elegant look that refers to more premium models. The front panel has curved edges on the sides and a small centralized hole for the selfie camera, while on the back the four cameras are vertically aligned at the same level as the body of the device, which is a comfort for those who are terrified of the modules every time jumpiest seen in general.
The device is equipped with a curved screen with AMOLED technology of 6,64 inches with Full HD+ resolution, HDR support and integrated fingerprint reader. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024G, with 6 GB of RAM and 500 GB of space for internal storage.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
Its set of cameras is quadruple, with a main sensor of 50 MP, an ultrawide of 16 MP, a macro and a depth, both 2 MP. Its front camera is 22 MP . As for the battery, it has a 4.256 mAh battery which supports charging by wire. 16 watts and wireless from watts.
The device was launched in black and blue, both with a vertical strip covering the entire left side of the rear panel, thick enough to overlap the cameras and the TCL logo.
Another model presented by the manufacturer here in the country is the TCL 18 L+, now old acquaintance of the international market. The device brings a look that is inspired by the TCL 20 Pro 5G, but with more simplified lines, excluding the curvature of the screen and the leveling of the rear cameras, which here are inside a rectangular block slightly more bouncing than the rest of the device’s body. The fingerprint reader is positioned on the side, next to the power button.
It has a 6 IPS LCD screen,64 inches with Full HD+ resolution and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 662. It is offered with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space.
Its battery is bigger than the one of 20 Pro 5G, having 5. mAh with fast charging support 15 watts. The set of cameras is quadruple, being the main one of 67 MP, an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth of field. Finally, the front camera is from 000 MP.
TCL 108
Being presented as a basic option on the market, TCL 201 has a 5-inch screen with aspect ratio 18:9. As well as TCL 16B, there isn’t much information about it, it’s only revealed that it has 1GB of RAM and 32 GB of space for internal storage.