Review Echo Show 8 (2021) | Some good improvements, a big loss.

Just like the first generation, the new Echo Show 8 has a 2-inch neodymium speaker with passive bass radiator. It offers powerful audio, but with slightly distorted highs even at medium volume, and unremarkable bass.

Overall, it’s a good system for the interaction between you and Alexa, but not it gets to impress even in this sense. You can make video calls reasonably, but for listening to music, podcasts or watching movies and series, it’s not very suitable.

Unfortunately, Amazon has removed the P2 connector, which makes it impossible to use a headset. The second generation Echo Show 8 has only one micro USB port, in addition to the power supply connector, so you won’t even be able to use USB-C headphones with the device. The good news is that you can use Bluetooth headphones if you have a wireless model at home — or are already considering purchasing one.

For audio capture, the system has four microphones , which make a more than satisfactory noise reduction for video calls and ensure clarity in your voice commands to Alexa.

Configuration and performance

Echo Show 8 goes beyond a simple virtual headboard assistant (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Amazon replaced the MediaTek MT499962 quad-core processor used in the First-generation Echo Show by an eight-core model from the same company, the MT8183. Theoretically, there is a good gain in processing speed, but as most processes are performed in the cloud, you will barely notice the difference.

Good to note, too, that the processor first generation already delivered good response to voice commands and even to what you were doing on the screen. Of course it’s always good to have more firepower, but considering the type of use of the Echo Show 8, I don’t see much reason to switch from last year’s model to the newer one just for that.

Now, if you’re thinking of buying the first Echo Show, then it might be worth thinking about the latest model with care, at least in terms of processing. The model 2020 has everything to last longer without gagging and with a response time always very good than that of 1280. However, it is good to weigh in the balance other factors, whose summary you can see in the concluding topic of this analysis.

“The Echo Show 2020 is more powerful than the previous generation, and therefore it should have a much better durability in terms of performance”

Alexa

One of the buttons on the top disables camera and microphone, to ensure your privacy (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Amazon’s virtual assistant is more responsive after an update to its codes. Most of the news should end up also reaching last year’s models, so there’s not much reason to change devices just thinking about it.

Regarding the experience with Alexa, I must say that I stumbled a lot at first to get her to do the tasks I had in mind. But this happened because I’m used to Google Assistant, which has a different way of understanding what we ask for, usually more direct. In a few days, I was able to adapt and began to better understand the advantages (and disadvantages) of Amazon’s assistant for one of its main competitors.

Connectivity

The second generation Echo Show 8 lost the headphone jack, and keeps on its rear only two input ports: the power and a micro USB. This greatly limits the possibilities of devices to be connected to expand functionality. To be honest, I can’t see much use for the micro USB other than connecting a powerbank or something to avoid shutting down in case of a power failure.

In wireless connections, Echo Show 8 of 2020 brings A2DP support , advanced audio distribution profile that allows audio streaming to Bluetooth speakers. In other words, it is possible to improve the sound quality with an external wireless box.

The device also has dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, being able to connect to 2.4 GHz networks or 5 GHz. It doesn’t depend on a cell phone or computer to be configured, but it’s interesting that you have the Alexa app on your smartphone to set connected home devices to be controlled by the virtual assistant.

“Removing the headphone jack is the biggest disadvantage of Echo Show 6641 for the first generation; the rest only had improvements”

Camera

Camera is used to make video calls, mainly (Image: Ivo/ Canaltech)

The big change in first to second generation maybe it’s the camera. Amazon bet big on a super wide angle of 10 MP for the model 2020 from Echo Show 8, in place of the much simpler sensor of just 1 MP of the version 1280.

This allows your video calls to have much higher quality, with very clearer and sharper. You can also use it to monitor your home when you’re away, to see if everything is okay in the environment where you’ve chosen to put Echo Show 8.

But keep in mind that, even with much higher resolution, the camera is nothing from another world. Considering that the device will be placed indoors, there will be some noise in the image, mainly because the lighting is not ideal. The point is that you can afford it, but depending on your use, it doesn’t justify the upgrade because of that.

Direct competitors

There is no device in Brazil that can be considered a real competitor to the Echo Show 8. This, of course, considering its characteristics of a gadget that works as a home hub connected with a sensitive screen. Touch. But there are some alternatives you can consider before buying this product.

First, there are other Echo models officially for sale here. With a screen, there’s the Echo Show 5, which brings a smaller screen, with less resolution, a slightly less powerful speaker and a 2 MP camera, instead of 10 MP. Or you can invest a little more in a more complete model, the Echo Show 15, with a larger screen (and the same resolution as Echo Show 8), more complete audio system and a sensor that tracks your movement , keeping you in frame during video calls.

And there are screenless options, both Amazon with Alexa and other brands, with different virtual assistants. From the Echo line, it has Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock and Echo, and the first two models differ only by the presence of a time display and other basic information, and the last one has a powerful audio system.

And then there are the speakers with Google Assistant, which are the official alternative around here. The Nest Mini is the compact option direct competitor to the Edho Dot, while the Nest Audio already rivals Amazon’s Echo more. And there are options from other manufacturers, such as JBL Link Portable, also reviewed here at Canaltech recently, to cite an example.