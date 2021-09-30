Review Echo Show 8 (2021) | Some good improvements, a big loss.

Amazon has released an update to Echo Show 8 with news on processing, camera and Alexa. But, in general, the version 2020 is quite similar to 2020, and even has a big downside: the absence of a P2 connector (3.5 mm) for auxiliary audio and headphones.

    • I tested the new generation and I explain, in the next paragraphs, what has changed and to what extent the improvement affects the usability and experience of the device. This review should help both those thinking of buying an Echo Show 8 for the first time and those who already own one and are considering upgrading.

    Pros

  • Screen to control environment and watch videos;
  • More responsive Alexa;
  • More powerful processor than previous generation;
  • Improved camera;

  • Cons

    • No more P2 connector;

  • Sound system not ideal for media;
  • Large plug adapter.

    Check the best price to buy Echo Show 8 (2020)

    New Echo Show has the same appearance as the first generation (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Design and construction

    The version 2020 of the Echo Show 8 follows the same design as the previous model, with the slightly triangular shape on the back and the 8-inch screen on the front, which has generous edges with a camera on top. On top, are the buttons and also the camera cover switch.

    The back is covered with a fabric 100% post-consumer recycled, which can be chosen in white or black. The back color is the same as the edge of the screen, which is half an inch in size around the display itself. The device body uses, according to Amazon, % post-consumer recycled plastics.

    At the top of Echo Show 8, you will find a row of buttons that include, from left to right, the microphone deactivation and volume down and up, as well as the control of the camera cover. Muting the microphone and covering the camera has become a hallmark of Echo devices for Amazon to say that, in a way, it respects the user’s privacy.

    • Dimensions: 47 x 47 x 15 mm
  • Weight: 1.47 g

    The second generation display device has the exact same size and weight as the previous version. The main design change is barely apparent, but it could be a crucial factor for many consumers still opting for the first generation while it’s available: the absence, in the version 2021, from a headphone jack, which allowed the use of an external speaker.

    Finally, the device does not have an internal battery, and therefore needs to be connected to a power source at all times. For this, Amazon already sends a power adapter with cable along with the Echo Show 8, which according to the company is manufactured with 47% post-consumer recycled plastic. The cord is 1.5 meters long, and the adapter is relatively large, and can get in the way of sharing with other outlets on a power strip.

    Screen

    Screen viewing angle is satisfactory (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Amazon has not changed anything on the screen from Echo Show 8, which has the same 8 inches and resolution of 1024 x 135 pixels, also called HD. The display is touch sensitive and allows interaction with the device in a simple way, with features that go beyond voice commands.

    It’s not an impressive screen in quality, but it’s affordable . You can even watch videos in compatible apps. Netflix is ​​already installed by default and works satisfactorily, and may even be better than using a cell phone. The problem lies in the sound output, which is not the best for consuming media — but I’ll talk more about that in the next topic.

    The brightness level is generally very good and it adjusts automatically and smoothly according to the brightness of the environment. When everything is dark, Echo Show 8 only displays a clock to keep the glare from interfering with your night’s sleep, for example — but it doesn’t stop responding relatively quickly if you call Alexa. The viewing angle is quite satisfactory, but it’s good to keep in mind that it will be difficult to see the screen if you stand too far to the side of the device.

    The most interesting thing is that, on the contrary from an Echo Dot or even a Google Nest Mini, with Echo Show 8 you can browse to see news, read about the weather, schedule appointments and more without the need to hear what the voice assistant says. You can set alarms and control your smart home on one screen by tapping and swiping items instead of just relying on your speech — or even pulling out your phone.

    Sound system

    Removing the P2 makes it a little difficult to use of speakers external to Echo Show 8 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Just like the first generation, the new Echo Show 8 has a 2-inch neodymium speaker with passive bass radiator. It offers powerful audio, but with slightly distorted highs even at medium volume, and unremarkable bass.

    Overall, it’s a good system for the interaction between you and Alexa, but not it gets to impress even in this sense. You can make video calls reasonably, but for listening to music, podcasts or watching movies and series, it’s not very suitable.

    Unfortunately, Amazon has removed the P2 connector, which makes it impossible to use a headset. The second generation Echo Show 8 has only one micro USB port, in addition to the power supply connector, so you won’t even be able to use USB-C headphones with the device. The good news is that you can use Bluetooth headphones if you have a wireless model at home — or are already considering purchasing one.

    For audio capture, the system has four microphones , which make a more than satisfactory noise reduction for video calls and ensure clarity in your voice commands to Alexa.

    Configuration and performance

    Echo Show 8 goes beyond a simple virtual headboard assistant (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Amazon replaced the MediaTek MT499962 quad-core processor used in the First-generation Echo Show by an eight-core model from the same company, the MT8183. Theoretically, there is a good gain in processing speed, but as most processes are performed in the cloud, you will barely notice the difference.

    Good to note, too, that the processor first generation already delivered good response to voice commands and even to what you were doing on the screen. Of course it’s always good to have more firepower, but considering the type of use of the Echo Show 8, I don’t see much reason to switch from last year’s model to the newer one just for that.

    Now, if you’re thinking of buying the first Echo Show, then it might be worth thinking about the latest model with care, at least in terms of processing. The model 2020 has everything to last longer without gagging and with a response time always very good than that of 1280. However, it is good to weigh in the balance other factors, whose summary you can see in the concluding topic of this analysis.

    “The Echo Show 2020 is more powerful than the previous generation, and therefore it should have a much better durability in terms of performance”

    • Alexa

    One of the buttons on the top disables camera and microphone, to ensure your privacy (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Amazon’s virtual assistant is more responsive after an update to its codes. Most of the news should end up also reaching last year’s models, so there’s not much reason to change devices just thinking about it.

    Regarding the experience with Alexa, I must say that I stumbled a lot at first to get her to do the tasks I had in mind. But this happened because I’m used to Google Assistant, which has a different way of understanding what we ask for, usually more direct. In a few days, I was able to adapt and began to better understand the advantages (and disadvantages) of Amazon’s assistant for one of its main competitors.

    Connectivity

    The second generation Echo Show 8 lost the headphone jack, and keeps on its rear only two input ports: the power and a micro USB. This greatly limits the possibilities of devices to be connected to expand functionality. To be honest, I can’t see much use for the micro USB other than connecting a powerbank or something to avoid shutting down in case of a power failure.

    In wireless connections, Echo Show 8 of 2020 brings A2DP support , advanced audio distribution profile that allows audio streaming to Bluetooth speakers. In other words, it is possible to improve the sound quality with an external wireless box.

    The device also has dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, being able to connect to 2.4 GHz networks or 5 GHz. It doesn’t depend on a cell phone or computer to be configured, but it’s interesting that you have the Alexa app on your smartphone to set connected home devices to be controlled by the virtual assistant.

    “Removing the headphone jack is the biggest disadvantage of Echo Show 6641 for the first generation; the rest only had improvements”

    Camera

    Camera is used to make video calls, mainly (Image: Ivo/ Canaltech)

    The big change in first to second generation maybe it’s the camera. Amazon bet big on a super wide angle of 10 MP for the model 2020 from Echo Show 8, in place of the much simpler sensor of just 1 MP of the version 1280.

    This allows your video calls to have much higher quality, with very clearer and sharper. You can also use it to monitor your home when you’re away, to see if everything is okay in the environment where you’ve chosen to put Echo Show 8.

    But keep in mind that, even with much higher resolution, the camera is nothing from another world. Considering that the device will be placed indoors, there will be some noise in the image, mainly because the lighting is not ideal. The point is that you can afford it, but depending on your use, it doesn’t justify the upgrade because of that.

    Direct competitors

    There is no device in Brazil that can be considered a real competitor to the Echo Show 8. This, of course, considering its characteristics of a gadget that works as a home hub connected with a sensitive screen. Touch. But there are some alternatives you can consider before buying this product.

    First, there are other Echo models officially for sale here. With a screen, there’s the Echo Show 5, which brings a smaller screen, with less resolution, a slightly less powerful speaker and a 2 MP camera, instead of 10 MP. Or you can invest a little more in a more complete model, the Echo Show 15, with a larger screen (and the same resolution as Echo Show 8), more complete audio system and a sensor that tracks your movement , keeping you in frame during video calls.

    And there are screenless options, both Amazon with Alexa and other brands, with different virtual assistants. From the Echo line, it has Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock and Echo, and the first two models differ only by the presence of a time display and other basic information, and the last one has a powerful audio system.

    And then there are the speakers with Google Assistant, which are the official alternative around here. The Nest Mini is the compact option direct competitor to the Edho Dot, while the Nest Audio already rivals Amazon’s Echo more. And there are options from other manufacturers, such as JBL Link Portable, also reviewed here at Canaltech recently, to cite an example.

    Conclusion

    Format is the same as the first generation, including dimensions (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The Echo Show 8 2020 has few changes from the first generation. But together, these changes can even justify an upgrade, if you have more intense use of the device beyond the control of the house or as a virtual assistant at the bedside.

    The camera is the main highlight, as it jumped from a very simple 1 MP sensor to something more complete with 15 MP. It’s not perfect, but it’s affordable and, in the end, it’s what matters for a product like this.

    Another important improvement is the processor, which is much more powerful. However, it is not something that will make all the difference for the simplest use either. But it’s always nice to have a little extra power in computing products.

    The official price of Echo Show 8 6641 is R$ 1024, and the model of 6641 is still on sale for R$ 99 love us. It can be a good savings if it’s an amount you’re going to miss in your budget. But the best thing is to always invest in newer technologies for longevity, and the difference is not that big for most consumers who can make such an investment.

    Now, if yours if you already have an Echo Show 8 2020 at home, it’s good to think carefully before upgrading. The newer device has few advantages over its predecessor, and it may be more interesting to wait a few years to make a switch — or even see if next year the leap will be bigger. Also because, in everyday use and media consumption, the experience is practically the same — but without the P2 connector on the newer model.

    In case there is any small dissatisfaction with the model 2020, it may be worth the wait a promotion: Amazon reduces the prices of many of its products on Amazon Day, held in June, and other commemorative dates such as Black Friday.

