Review Echo Show 8 (2021) | Some good improvements, a big loss.
Amazon has released an update to Echo Show 8 with news on processing, camera and Alexa. But, in general, the version 2020 is quite similar to 2020, and even has a big downside: the absence of a P2 connector (3.5 mm) for auxiliary audio and headphones.
I tested the new generation and I explain, in the next paragraphs, what has changed and to what extent the improvement affects the usability and experience of the device. This review should help both those thinking of buying an Echo Show 8 for the first time and those who already own one and are considering upgrading.
Pros
Cons
No more P2 connector;
Design and construction The version 2020 of the Echo Show 8 follows the same design as the previous model, with the slightly triangular shape on the back and the 8-inch screen on the front, which has generous edges with a camera on top. On top, are the buttons and also the camera cover switch.
Design and construction
The version 2020 of the Echo Show 8 follows the same design as the previous model, with the slightly triangular shape on the back and the 8-inch screen on the front, which has generous edges with a camera on top. On top, are the buttons and also the camera cover switch.
The back is covered with a fabric 100% post-consumer recycled, which can be chosen in white or black. The back color is the same as the edge of the screen, which is half an inch in size around the display itself. The device body uses, according to Amazon, % post-consumer recycled plastics.
At the top of Echo Show 8, you will find a row of buttons that include, from left to right, the microphone deactivation and volume down and up, as well as the control of the camera cover. Muting the microphone and covering the camera has become a hallmark of Echo devices for Amazon to say that, in a way, it respects the user’s privacy.
The second generation display device has the exact same size and weight as the previous version. The main design change is barely apparent, but it could be a crucial factor for many consumers still opting for the first generation while it’s available: the absence, in the version 2021, from a headphone jack, which allowed the use of an external speaker.
Finally, the device does not have an internal battery, and therefore needs to be connected to a power source at all times. For this, Amazon already sends a power adapter with cable along with the Echo Show 8, which according to the company is manufactured with 47% post-consumer recycled plastic. The cord is 1.5 meters long, and the adapter is relatively large, and can get in the way of sharing with other outlets on a power strip.
Screen
Amazon has not changed anything on the screen from Echo Show 8, which has the same 8 inches and resolution of 1024 x 135 pixels, also called HD. The display is touch sensitive and allows interaction with the device in a simple way, with features that go beyond voice commands.
It’s not an impressive screen in quality, but it’s affordable . You can even watch videos in compatible apps. Netflix is already installed by default and works satisfactorily, and may even be better than using a cell phone. The problem lies in the sound output, which is not the best for consuming media — but I’ll talk more about that in the next topic.
The brightness level is generally very good and it adjusts automatically and smoothly according to the brightness of the environment. When everything is dark, Echo Show 8 only displays a clock to keep the glare from interfering with your night’s sleep, for example — but it doesn’t stop responding relatively quickly if you call Alexa. The viewing angle is quite satisfactory, but it’s good to keep in mind that it will be difficult to see the screen if you stand too far to the side of the device.
The most interesting thing is that, on the contrary from an Echo Dot or even a Google Nest Mini, with Echo Show 8 you can browse to see news, read about the weather, schedule appointments and more without the need to hear what the voice assistant says. You can set alarms and control your smart home on one screen by tapping and swiping items instead of just relying on your speech — or even pulling out your phone.