Connecting AirPods to Apple TV
AirPods are great Bluetooth headphones for consuming audio content on Apple devices. In addition to delivering excellent sound quality, the company’s ecosystem allows instant connection between the devices, without the user having to resort to constant pairings — common in third-party accessories.
In this sense, Apple TV also benefits from this feature with praise. To listen to audio from your TV on an AirPods (all models), both devices just need to be linked to the same Apple ID. So you can easily watch movies, listen to music, play games, or enjoy the benefits of Apple Fitness+ with more privacy.
Remember that your AirPods must already be set up on an iPhone in advance. or iPad. This way, iCloud will allow other devices to connect to the headset, including Apple TV, which it should recognize as soon as they are attached to your ears.
See below how to quickly connect your AirPods to Apple TV.
1. From Control Center
This is the most convenient method of connecting AirPods. To do this, simply put the headphones on your ear and wait for the Apple TV to notify you that the accessory has been detected. Then follow the step by step below:
Step 1:
press the button Home of Siri Remote, represented by a “TV”, until opening the Control Center.
Step 2:
Click on “(your) AirPods Name)”. Then select your AirPods to start playing sound on your headset.
Select your AirPods to listen on TV – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
If your AirPods were not detected by tvOS, you will need to resort to their manual pairing, so as a third-party Bluetooth headset. Follow the instructions below:
Step 1:
On the Apple TV Home screen, open the Settings app. Then click “Remote Control and Devices” > “Bluetooth”.
Step 2:
Select your AirPods and click ” Connect Device”.
Click “Connect Device” to manually pair AirPods – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
