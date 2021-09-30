connecting-airpods-to-apple-tv

AirPods are great Bluetooth headphones for consuming audio content on Apple devices. In addition to delivering excellent sound quality, the company’s ecosystem allows instant connection between the devices, without the user having to resort to constant pairings — common in third-party accessories.

In this sense, Apple TV also benefits from this feature with praise. To listen to audio from your TV on an AirPods (all models), both devices just need to be linked to the same Apple ID. So you can easily watch movies, listen to music, play games, or enjoy the benefits of Apple Fitness+ with more privacy.

Remember that your AirPods must already be set up on an iPhone in advance. or iPad. This way, iCloud will allow other devices to connect to the headset, including Apple TV, which it should recognize as soon as they are attached to your ears.