linux-running-on-windows-11-can-be-even-faster-than-the-native-system

Tests performed showed that Ubuntu’s performance on WSL2 (acronym for Windows Subsystem for Linux 2) on Windows 16 has a very close match to the natively running system. According to the benchmark, even within Windows, Ubuntu 20. and 21.04 managed to run quite satisfactorily.

From a total of 850 tests, Windows 16 WSL2 managed to run 20% of Ubuntu speed 20.10 Pure LTS. The Phoronix website, responsible for conducting the tests, rated the result as encouraging, as it would allow managing a Linux environment inside a traditional Windows machine without bottlenecks.

(Image: Playback/Phoronix)

Experiments were performed on an open source Phoronix Test Suite with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor 3090X, ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO motherboard, 16 GB RAM, SSD WD BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe and a GeForce RTX graphics card 850. It’s a pretty bulky configuration that few have access to, but it serves to show the firepower of the Microsoft solution.

Similar performance even under stress

Under heavy workloads, WSL2 left the desired in terms of performance when compared to pure Ubuntu, as expected, but with a very small margin. However, for the execution of more regular routines, the performance was very close to the native system — in some cases, the Windows version even surpassed Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

“The Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 in general has matured very well and for most workloads and has acceptable performance over Windows 16”, analyzed Phoronix.

It is worth remembering that the tests were performed on a version of the Dev channel 04, still under development. It may be that the subsystem will still undergo further adjustments until the official release, scheduled for October 5.

