apple-pay-failure-with-visa-cards-allows-payments-without-owner-authorization

Researchers have found a flaw that allows Apple Pay payments to be made from a locked iPhone, without the knowledge of the device’s owners.

iPhone apps collect data even without users’ permission

Firefox extension stole digital wallet cryptocurrencies



What is the fake payment with Pix scam?

This This method works even if the iPhone is in a pocket or in a backpack, and it also ignores the Apple Pay transaction limit.

Researchers at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom, during a study on proximity payments, found that iPhones confirm transactions under certain conditions, such as password entry, Touch ID confirmation (fingerprint) and Face ID (face recognition).