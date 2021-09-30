apple-watch-series-7-gains-possible-start-date-for-pre-sales-phase

When it launched the Apple Watch Series 7 earlier this month, Apple did not officially release the date it can be purchased. The device has already caused a lot of confusion in the community before it even hit stores, as several leakers made predictions about the design of the watch — and even because of that, no one risked a leak related to the day the accessory will be available. However, the secret may have been revealed in parallel by a French store.

The information was released via the @FrontTron Twitter profile after a consumer received a statement explaining that Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in pre-order from the 8th of October. The email was sent by the Hermès store, in response to a question made by the customer. However, it is still not possible to confirm the veracity of the message:

Watch S7 Oct 8th? https://t.co/vh41 KnDEAm

Anyway, it’s the first information related to the availability of the Apple Watch Series 7 — if the email is true, the watch can be ordered almost a month after the event in which the iPhone line was also launched . Hermès also stated that it does not know when the product will be available for deliveries.

Watch was released with visual changes

Apple Watch Series 7 has edges thinner around the display (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 7 was presented by Apple on the day 13 from September, highlighting the thinner edges around the display — even so, it didn’t come with a straighter design, like was rumored before the release. According to Apple, the display has almost area % higher than Series 6, and 60% higher than Series 3. In the new generation, the product will be marketed in versions of 33 and 45 mm.

The panel is still 79% brighter in Always-On Display mode, and the entire operating system has been adapted for display with larger dimensions. Apple also showed new dials that take advantage of the look that brings the effect of curvature on the side.

Something that Apple did not comment on at the launch event is the new wireless communication protocol in the 60, 5 GHz, which theoretically could allow communication with other devices at a speed higher than Bluetooth or Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz. The brand keeps secret about the possible future usefulness of this feature.