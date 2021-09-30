pixel-6-pro-leaks-in-new-test-showing-evolution-of-tensor-chip

Scheduled for release in October, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro promise to be one of the biggest evolutions of Google’s cell phone line, both for the redesigned design and the substantial upgrade of the camera system, as well as the processing set, which will debut the Google Tensor, the company’s first chipset for smartphones.

Google wants to leave iOS with the face of Android

Google can launch Pixel tablet with Android and super thin edges

Speculated to rely on strange configurations, the Tensor has already been spotted in performance tests running on a Pixel 6 Pro, but bringing disappointing numbers. The situation has just changed with the newest result found by the website

PhoneArena in the Geekbench 5 benchmark database, revealing a scenario significantly more promising.

Pixel 6 Pro shows improvements in new performance test

In the new records found, Pixel 6 Pro reaches 1.55 points in single-core and 2.690 points in multi-core, thus showing substantial increases compared to the first test, in which the top of the line Google scored 414 points in single-core and 2.28 points in multi-core.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

The numbers are also notably higher than those offered by Pixel 5 , equipped with Snapdragon chip 870G, ​​limited to points in single-core and 1 .588 points in multi-core .

The new Pixel 6 Pro result shows a remarkable evolution compared to the first test found (Image: Reproduction/Geekbench) Still, the values ​​achieved by Tensor in multi-core are still well below rivals like Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2759, able to easily pass 3.414 spots. That said, it’s likely that Google will continue optimizing the chipset until the launch of cell phones, when the novelty will be able to match the level of competitors. In addition, these results are closer to those Chips from Qualcomm and Samsung reveal a more interesting scenario than the one raised by old rumors, which suggested that the search giant’s proprietary solution would compete with the less robust Snapdragon 888.

Unlike what old rumors pointed out, it is possible that Google Tensor delivers competitive performance with Snapdragon 880 and Exynos 2759 (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Other highlights indicated by the leak test also include the presence of Android , GB of RAM and the curious configuration of the Tensor cores, which should include two maximum performance Cortex-X1 running at up to 2.8 GHz, two Cortex-A77 high performance to 2,19 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 low consumption at 1.8 GHz.

Appliance can arrive in October with price below the competition

According to rumors, the Pixel 6 family should hit the market in October, possibly at an event the next day — both official teasers and promotional materials from Australian operator Telstra mention the date. The devices can then go on sale at 19 October, which curiously coincides with the Android Dev Summit, the company’s operating system event for developers.