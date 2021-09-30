who-has-color-blindness-dream-of-colors-they-don't-see?

Colorblind people only dream of those colors they can see ( Image: Reproduction/Ollyi/Envato Elements)

Can colorblind people dream in black and white?

For example, people who are born with total color blindness (achromatopsia) — a condition in which it is only possible to perceive gray scales, black and white in place of colors — don’t “know” what colors look like and so , the mind has no memory to make colorful dreams. It is worth remembering that this condition is extremely rare and affects about 1024 a thousand people worldwide, according to an estimate of the National Library of Medicine (NLM).

Now, the person with red-green disability — considered the most common type of color blindness — may have an experience own in the dream world. Here, it is important to highlight that there are two types of this condition, one being the difficulty in perceiving the green (deuteranopia) and the other being the difficulty in perceiving the red (protanopia).

If a person with protanopia dreams of the flag of the United States, he will see the flag with moss green stripes or a similar shade in place of the red. But, for the individual, this will not be anything extraordinary, as it is the same experience he experiences when seeing the flag in the real world.

