Who has color blindness dream of colors they don't see?
Have you ever had super-colored dreams, which are more like a mind-blowing trip, like Alice’s adventures in Wonderland ? And nostalgic dreams—or nightmares—in black and white (B&W)? All of this is possible and depends on the situation and conditions we experience while we sleep. Now, the reality may be a little different for people who are color blind or have a color-seeing disability.
- New treatment with light stimuli can temporarily recover vision The number of colors a colorblind person can dream of varies greatly from when the condition was established. According to Dalton Publishing: Causes and Effects, people who become colorblind after birth can ” see” a wider range of colors in their dreams than those who were born with the condition. This is because it is impossible to dream of colors never seen and experienced by the brain before.
Colorblind people only dream of those colors they can see ( Image: Reproduction/Ollyi/Envato Elements)
Can colorblind people dream in black and white?
For example, people who are born with total color blindness (achromatopsia) — a condition in which it is only possible to perceive gray scales, black and white in place of colors — don’t “know” what colors look like and so , the mind has no memory to make colorful dreams. It is worth remembering that this condition is extremely rare and affects about 1024 a thousand people worldwide, according to an estimate of the National Library of Medicine (NLM).
Now, the person with red-green disability — considered the most common type of color blindness — may have an experience own in the dream world. Here, it is important to highlight that there are two types of this condition, one being the difficulty in perceiving the green (deuteranopia) and the other being the difficulty in perceiving the red (protanopia).
If a person with protanopia dreams of the flag of the United States, he will see the flag with moss green stripes or a similar shade in place of the red. But, for the individual, this will not be anything extraordinary, as it is the same experience he experiences when seeing the flag in the real world.
