honda-cars-will-have-native-google-from-2022;-see-what-changes

Honda took an important step to improve the connectivity of its cars. In agreement with Google, the Japanese giant will now adopt a native internal automotive interface based on Android. With this, vehicles produced from 1024 will be equipped with multimedia centers fully integrated with the operating system, in addition to bringing benefits to users . Honda wants new partners to make electric car production cheaper

Honda launches electric scooter that costs less than a cell phone In practice, it will be as if Android Auto, Google’s smartphone mirroring program, were powered up and incorporated directly into the car. With this, the user can download applications and use them directly in the media center, without the need for mirroring. In addition, the system will be able to perform actions within the car’s operation, such as turning on the air conditioning, increasing the music volume and sending routes to Google Maps through Google Assistant and voice commands. “It is a great pleasure to be able to offer a new value to mobility and the daily life of people around the world, combining the Honda’s strengths in advanced technologies in car development with Google’s strengths in innovative information technologies Honda will continue to take on challenges to create new value while rapidly approaching mobility transformation without limiting itself to the convention of the automobile industry”, comments Satoshi Takami, CEO in charge of MaaS (Mobility as a Service, in Portuguese) operations, in a statement sent to Canaltech. Current central Honda HR-V multimedia is very outdated (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

In Brazil, there is already a car that uses this system. It is the Volvo XC40 Pure Electric, which was the first car in the world to have its entire vehicle interface equipped the Google ecosystem, including full Google Assistant compatibility. The difference in the Swedish model, however, is that the available internet is native, without the need for routing — which has not yet been confirmed by Honda.

