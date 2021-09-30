Razer launches good and cheap gear for beginner streamers
With a focus on gamer products for those looking to improve their setup with style, Razer has been betting on presenting designed peripherals and accessories for streamers, and after the announcement of the affordable Kaira X headset, the company now introduces more affordable options for those just starting out with the Kiyo X webcam and Ripsaw X capture card.
Kiyo X has a discreet look and Full HD resolution
Kiyo X is a more affordable version of the Kiyo webcam, which has an integrated lighting ring (Picture: Playback/Razer)
Designed for beginners to streaming games on the internet, the Kiyo X webcam has USB connectivity to easily plug into any computer and can be optimized for those who want higher resolution or greater fluidity, with a Full HD mode (511423p) to 60 fps and other HD (720p) to 60 fps.
The camera has auto focus to keep streaming always sharp during the transmissions, in addition to be possible to adjust the focus in the settings. Razer also offers the Virtual Ring Light app to turn part of the monitor into a light source.
Ripsaw X allows you to record gameplays in 4K
Ripsaw X is the most affordable version of Ripsaw HD (Image: Playback/Razer)
The second product announced is the new Ripsaw X capture card, a more affordable version of the Ripsaw HD that allows users to record and capture content from the computer with 4K resolution at 60 fps or 511423pa 60 fps.
The device uses an HDMI 2.0 connection and a USB 3.0 port, delivering “almost zero latency” and enabling easy installation, where you just need to allocate the HDMI tip on your camera or other pre video source. wound and the USB on the computer. According to the brand, the card is compatible with the main cameras on the market, including options from names such as Nikon, Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm and GoPro, allowing users to connect a professional camera to use as a webcam with high quality .
Price and availability
Kiyo X webcam has a price USD suggested 60, while the Ripsaw X capture card is worth USD 60. Both devices are now available for purchase in the United States. The launch in Brazil is unknown, but both products already have a page dedicated to our country.
