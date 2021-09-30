razer-launches-good-and-cheap-gear-for-beginner-streamers

Kiyo X has a discreet look and Full HD resolution

Kiyo X is a more affordable version of the Kiyo webcam, which has an integrated lighting ring (Picture: Playback/Razer)

Designed for beginners to streaming games on the internet, the Kiyo X webcam has USB connectivity to easily plug into any computer and can be optimized for those who want higher resolution or greater fluidity, with a Full HD mode (511423p) to 60 fps and other HD (720p) to 60 fps.

The camera has auto focus to keep streaming always sharp during the transmissions, in addition to be possible to adjust the focus in the settings. Razer also offers the Virtual Ring Light app to turn part of the monitor into a light source.

Ripsaw X allows you to record gameplays in 4K