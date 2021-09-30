Owner of Kwai targets Baidu with video-focused search platform
Kuaishou, the company that created the social network Kwai, launched a search engine aimed at the Chinese market earlier this year. Now, Kuaishou Search has chosen to create a TV campaign with the slogan “Respond to Every Lifestyle with Your Own Lifestyle” and rival services already established in the market, such as Baidu.
The strategy draws attention because it applies resources in a media as traditional as TV and bets on an idea different from traditional mechanisms. content from people to people, with an idea very similar to a social network and focused on videos, but with the experience of a search system.