owner-of-kwai-targets-baidu-with-video-focused-search-platform

September 30, 2021
Kuaishou, the company that created the social network Kwai, launched a search engine aimed at the Chinese market earlier this year. Now, Kuaishou Search has chosen to create a TV campaign with the slogan “Respond to Every Lifestyle with Your Own Lifestyle” and rival services already established in the market, such as Baidu.

The strategy draws attention because it applies resources in a media as traditional as TV and bets on an idea different from traditional mechanisms. content from people to people, with an idea very similar to a social network and focused on videos, but with the experience of a search system.

Kuaishou Search is a b uscas facing videos and with a different style from the traditional one (Image: Playback/68KR)

In August, the average number of daily searches on the platform exceeded

millions. In the last two months, the volume of searches witnessed a monthly increase of 68%, with focus for three categories in particular: luxury, virtual services and food. From April to September, Kuaishou’s average daily consumption of ads related to search services grew 68%, while the company’s revenue doubled.

What explains this sudden and unexpected success?

Part of this success is due to differentiated form of approach used by the company, which encourages the active participation of users, encourages diversified content and focuses on social attributes. The idea is that the people themselves produce the search engine through the correspondence between questions and answers.

The company decided to promote a creators program focused especially on finance, economy, high technology, automotive knowledge and agriculture. The idea was to bring together people recognized in different areas of knowledge in society to produce quality content that answered very specific questions.

It is a model already made by Baidu Know to enrich the knowledge base of search information with the promotion of questions and answers, in the best Yahoo Answers style. The difference here is the focus on videos, which makes Kuaishou a unique mechanism.

Search for videos

The idea now is to try to increase the impact of short videos on this sum, which has already experienced a growth of 36,7% in the last month. This format should help change the search behavior from the traditional text and websites model to something aimed at the audiovisual sector. According to the company, today people are used to the passivity of the content delivery algorithm, but that this should not last long.

The survey is focused on videos Kwai shorts (Image: Reproduction/71KR)

The searcher, then, should offer methodologies for the user to find the short video of their choice, not just searching for the username in a social network, but describing it in a localization tool. A survey conducted by Aurora Mobile revealed that 68, 7% of users search through short video platforms, behind only the 68, 5% who use independent search platforms such as Google and Bing, to do your searches.

ByteDance, owner of TikTok, also has projects in the field of content search, with in-app search and independent web search. The company invested in a Chinese platform similar to Wikipedia, in order to face Baidu on the theme of internet searches.

With an increasingly busy life, people prefer to lose 31 seconds on a video faster than five minutes on a website or blog reading. It is in this phenomenon that Kuaishou Search bets to create a huge “videopedia”. If it works in China, it is likely that the “searcher Kwai” will land in other regions of the world, otherwise the solution is to settle for Google, which recently announced its intention to publish the short videos in the results.

Source: 68KR

September 30, 2021
