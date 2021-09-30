How to record using your front and rear camera at the same time
Have you ever imagined recording videos using two cameras on your cell phone? Nowadays, most smartphones have a rear camera and a front camera, however, few cell phones offer this functionality natively. But, this can be a cool way to record content, right? Mainly content from reviews and IRL Vlogs (“In real life”, in real life in Portuguese).
But, not only that, it would also be possible to record great videos for your Reels, Stories and TikToks taking advantage of the best of your cell phone cameras. Want to find out how to record using two cameras at the same time? Just take a look at this article!
Recording with two cameras on Android
On Samsung Galaxy S21, for example, it is possible to do this natively through the “ Vlogger Mode” on the camera. So you can choose one of the available layouts and start recording using your two cameras at the same time. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Ah! And check this out: on Galaxy smartphones, you can still take advantage of the “Dual Cam” app on the Galaxy Store to make recordings. This is already compatible with older phones like the Galaxy S8.
On the Google Play Store, we also have other apps with solutions for this functionality, but not with such good quality. However, of the apps tested, the best was the Duble Side Camera (Android).
Recording with two cameras on iOS
On iOS smartphones, we still don’t have a native solution to record two cameras at the same time. But, there are great apps that work as well as DubleCam (iOS). I’ll show you how you can use it to record your cameras at the same time!
Step 2: done that, when opening the app you can view your two cameras connected at the same time. To start recording, just touch the red button in the center of the screen;
Step 3: You can also change the position and view of your camera. To do this, just tap on the secondary camera icon;
Step 4
: finally, in the application it is also possible to turn on the “Flash” and change the position of the cameras. When you finish a recording, the videos are available directly in the gallery. Very practical, right?
