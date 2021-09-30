marvel-even-more-syncs-comics-and-movies-with-the-multiversal-avengers

Everyone who closely follows the Marvel Comics comics knows that the publisher has been aligning its characters with the characterization seen in theaters since Marvel Studios began to boom. Each season, this sync increases and now, with the Multiverse scolding itself outside of the magazines, this alignment should be even greater.

You see, before that, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, although he also talked a lot with the creators of Marvel Comics to increase the sync between the magazines and the movies, didn’t have a controlling voice over what came out in the magazines. That changed after he became the director of Marvel Entertainment, which is the arm of the company that also handles comic books.

And the biggest proof that Feige now has lining up even more what is coming on the big screen and on the small screens with the comic books is the arrival of the Multiversal Avengers. The group will debut in

Avengers Forever #1, a new monthly series that will explore different versions of the same heroes, of course, from others realities or timelines.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Image: Disclosure/Marvel Comics Look, all this will be interconnected with Timeless , saga that will explore a plot and a Kang similar to what we saw in the series

Loki, from Disney+. And the Multiversal Avengers will feature a Tony Stark in the Ant-Man costume and the same Captain Carter we saw in the animation

What If…

— by the way, don’t be surprised if the team has characters with the same characterization as we’ve seen in this same attraction or in other Marvel Studios productions.

And it doesn’t stop there: Marvel Comics have also been releasing a limited series about the forbidden book Darkhold, which appeared on WandaVision; and both Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange will be absent from the comics for a while due to “deaths”. Is it just a coincidence that the next big steps of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe involve precisely these three heroes?

You can bet it doesn’t. We continue following the next chapters.