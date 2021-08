Armed attack in front of the French Embassy in Tanzania! 3 policemen died

There was an armed attack in front of the French Embassy in Tanzania. According to the news reflected in the local media, the attacker was neutralized by the teams.

While 3 police officers who ensured the security in the region lost their lives during the attack, 6 people were injured.

No statement was made regarding the identity of the person who carried out the attack in front of the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam.