This comet is exploding — and maybe you can watch it

O 28 By Schwassmann- Wachmann is not a comet like any other. In addition to its orbit being fixed in a region much closer to us compared to Kuiper Belt comets, for example, it sports another feature in place of the classic tail: a volcanic explosion! And you can observe this amazing phenomenon this early morning, if you have a simple telescope in your house.

  • Extinct binary comet discovered by researchers at the National Observatory
  • This comet can be visible to the naked eye in 2013 — if it survives until then
  • Comet Atlas could be a piece of another larger comet seen on Earth 5,000 years ago

    • Discovered in 13 of November 1927, the comet 18P is very unusual because it sometimes suffers an explosion of frozen volatiles inside. This makes its magnitude, which is normally between 18 to 28, jump to th magnitude (the smaller the magnitude number, the greater the brightness in the night sky). For comparison purposes, the magnitude 10 is the typical limit of astronomical binoculars (7×31), that is, if we are lucky, the comet can be visible even with one of these small instruments.

    This explosion happens with a frequency of approximately 7 times a year, but it is not always in a favorable position for observation. This time, luckily, he is one offspring of 31º 10′, that is, at a distance from the horizon good enough to find it. Even better: the Moon will be in the waning phase, so its luminosity will not interfere with the comet’s visualization.

    The problem is that your explosions are very sudden and peak in about 2 hours, so it could be that the brightness has already diminished when you can observe the sky. Some astronomers photographed the explosive comet last Tuesday (31), so it’s already glowing for a few hours. However, if we use previous years as a reference, there may still be a good chance of finding it very visible. In 1927, for example, he was photographed from the day 15 The 28 of July, with the latest images still showing considerable brightness.

    The comet, positioned in the red marking above the Capella star, will be above the point Cardinal Norte, this Thursday night (31), in São Paulo. The position should not vary much for other regions of the country (Image: Reproduction/Stellarium)

    A curiosity is that the 28P displays a horseshoe shape as the explosion days go by, because we see only one hemisphere of the comet being lit up by the volcano. Also, it seems to rotate slowly with a period of 50 days.

    Why the comet 29P explodes?

    Actually, a comet has a cryovolcano, that is, a volcano that expels volatile substances in instead of lava. These volatiles can be water, ammonia or methane, and are most common on icy moons like Triton. Other Kuiper Belt objects can also experience these explosions as they approach the Sun, but the 18P is special in that its orbit is close to Jupiter.

    To be more precise, the Schwassmann – Wachmann belongs to the family of Centaurs, a group of small icy bodies (mostly asteroids) with orbits between those of Jupiter and Neptune. Astronomers suspect that they recently migrated from the Kuiper Belt, which lies beyond Neptune’s orbit and extends into dark and 31 times farther from the Sun than the Earth. Specifically, the explosive comet orbits the Sun in an almost perfect circle between Jupiter and Saturn.

    According to Richard Miles, project leader MISSION 28P, the object may have suffered four successive explosions, with “each subsequent event triggering the next” in the past few days. Like a bottle of champagne, the carbon monoxide and methane ice under pressure below the comet’s crust begins to melt, mix and release energy. Solar heating causes the crust just above these points to sag, explosively releasing the gases. Then the comet’s gravity kicks in and temporarily closes the aperture until another cycle begins.

    Source: Sky & Telescope

    Did you like this article?

    

