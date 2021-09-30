This comet is exploding — and maybe you can watch it

O 28 By Schwassmann- Wachmann is not a comet like any other. In addition to its orbit being fixed in a region much closer to us compared to Kuiper Belt comets, for example, it sports another feature in place of the classic tail: a volcanic explosion! And you can observe this amazing phenomenon this early morning, if you have a simple telescope in your house.

Extinct binary comet discovered by researchers at the National Observatory

This comet can be visible to the naked eye in 2013 — if it survives until then

Comet Atlas could be a piece of another larger comet seen on Earth 5,000 years ago

Discovered in 13 of November 1927, the comet 18P is very unusual because it sometimes suffers an explosion of frozen volatiles inside. This makes its magnitude, which is normally between 18 to 28, jump to th magnitude (the smaller the magnitude number, the greater the brightness in the night sky). For comparison purposes, the magnitude 10 is the typical limit of astronomical binoculars (7×31), that is, if we are lucky, the comet can be visible even with one of these small instruments.

This explosion happens with a frequency of approximately 7 times a year, but it is not always in a favorable position for observation. This time, luckily, he is one offspring of 31º 10′, that is, at a distance from the horizon good enough to find it. Even better: the Moon will be in the waning phase, so its luminosity will not interfere with the comet’s visualization.