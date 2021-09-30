bandits-use-covid-vaccination-cards-to-deliver-scams

The pandemic remains an important weapon for cybercriminals, who now focus on immunization to continue applying scams. The anti-vaccination movement continues as the main driving force behind the scams, with frauds that use the name of official bodies or governments, in addition to the direct sale of vouchers that can also serve to extract some money from deniers.

Coup da Casa de Praia deceives users with fake real estate ads

These fake Android apps exploit Brazilian companies for theft via Pix

What is the fake payment scam with Pix?

In the first case, there are two campaigns reaching English-speaking users in territories such as Brazil, United States, Argentina, United Kingdom and European Union. A fraudulent email offers an international vaccination passport, which would be accepted globally, and does not even require the user to be immunized. The bandits promise to include the victim’s data in a global database, and she can even choose the brand of the immunizer and travel, in the future, without worries.

Fraudulent email promises a global vaccination certificate, which doesn’t even exist, for a value of more than R$ 800 in cryptocurrencies (Image: Reproduction/Fortinet)

All this for the trifle of US$ 27, about R$ 800, which must be sent in cryptocurrencies to an address indicated in the e-mail. In response, the citizen must also send sensitive personal data such as full name, copies of passport and local documents, address and date of birth so that their information can be registered; something that, needless to say, never happens, as there is not even any kind of global certification on immunization, with each country carrying out its own checks.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

A second scam targets Americans directly, with an email being sent on behalf of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) so that citizens can access their vaccination card. The link in the message led to a website that had already been taken down, which asked for personal data and documentation that, again, could be used in later fraud.

Fake email on behalf of the US government promises access to vaccination certificate, but is bait to steal data from citizens (Image: Reproduction/Fortinet)

In According to Fortinet, responsible for the new alert related to fraud, this is an evolution of the attacks, which previously focused on the covid- and then on vaccines, to now turn their eyes to immunization, while different countries, including Brazil, are starting to demand proof for access to events, tourist spots and public places. “The issue is polarizing and, therefore, criminals believe they will be able to successfully exploit it,” adds Fred Gutierrez, the company’s senior security engineer.

Old methods

While cheats are new , the sale of fake certificates through the dark web continues to rise. The practice has been around since the beginning of the year, when immunization began to arrive, and it has expanded to more and more countries, with the US, champions in this type of farce, following in the spotlight alongside the European Union and Mexico.

Again, the promise is to deliver a physical version of the receipt, trustworthy to the original and with real information about batches or applicators, in addition to inserting the information in the official database of the countries. Values ​​vary and can range from just US$ 5 (about R$ 150) for blank cards up to US$ 300, approximately R$1. 300, for certificates that also include digital records.