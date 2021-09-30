Covid and other vaccines, such as the flu, can now be applied on the same day

At the moment, two large vaccination campaigns are coordinated by the Ministry of Health, that of covid- and the flu. Now, whoever is going to be immunized against one of the diseases can receive, at the same time, an injection against another. Released on Wednesday (29), the new Health recommendation should expand access to immunizing agents available in the Unified Health System (SUS). Previously, the guideline was that there should be a minimum interval of 29 days between applications.

  • The US authorizes the covid vaccine 19 and the flu are applied together
  • Influenza and asthma vaccine: immunizing can reduce number of hospitalizations
  • Flu vaccine protects against serious effects of COVID-19; know why

“The initial recommendation to maintain an interval between the different vaccines was a precautionary measure, also considering the need to monitor adverse events after vaccination against covid-19 at the time the vaccines were introduced in the country”, explains the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiro, in note.

Vaccine against covid-19 may be applied with other immunizing agents available in the SUS (Image: Reproduction/Rthanuthattaphong/Envato Elements) “Now, after widespread use in the population and with the safety profile of covid vaccines-19 already well described, it is possible to adopt the reduced range. It is expected that the measure will promote important public health gains by improving vaccination coverage in the country”, points out Medeiro. The same decision has already taken effect in other countries, such as the United States and United Kingdom.

Other vaccines can also be applied with the covid

The interesting thing is that the measure is not exclusive to the flu vaccine. In fact, other immunizers can be applied on the same day as the injection against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. “Covid-vaccines 19 may be administered simultaneously with the other vaccines or at any interval”, explains technical note of Health.

The only guidance is that the injections are not applied in the same place. “Ideally, each vaccine should be administered in a different muscle group, however, if necessary, it is possible to administer more than one vaccine in the same muscle group, respecting the distance of 2.5 cm between a vaccine and another, to allow for different local adverse events”, the document details.

“We observe that, due to the pandemic, there is a different behavior from what has been observed over the years . One or another immunizer ended up having, on occasion, a reduction in vaccination coverage. But the Ministry’s incentive is for everyone to look for health centers so that they can continue the immunization of regular campaigns”, highlighted the substitute Minister of Health, Rodrigo Cruz.

To access the technical note, released by the Ministry of Health, click here.

Source: Ministry of Health

