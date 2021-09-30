covid-and-other-vaccines,-such-as-the-flu,-can-now-be-applied-on-the-same-day

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Other vaccines can also be applied with the covid

The interesting thing is that the measure is not exclusive to the flu vaccine. In fact, other immunizers can be applied on the same day as the injection against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. “Covid-vaccines 19 may be administered simultaneously with the other vaccines or at any interval”, explains technical note of Health.

The only guidance is that the injections are not applied in the same place. “Ideally, each vaccine should be administered in a different muscle group, however, if necessary, it is possible to administer more than one vaccine in the same muscle group, respecting the distance of 2.5 cm between a vaccine and another, to allow for different local adverse events”, the document details.

“We observe that, due to the pandemic, there is a different behavior from what has been observed over the years . One or another immunizer ended up having, on occasion, a reduction in vaccination coverage. But the Ministry’s incentive is for everyone to look for health centers so that they can continue the immunization of regular campaigns”, highlighted the substitute Minister of Health, Rodrigo Cruz.

To access the technical note, released by the Ministry of Health, click here.

Source: Ministry of Health