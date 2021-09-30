Covid and other vaccines, such as the flu, can now be applied on the same day
At the moment, two large vaccination campaigns are coordinated by the Ministry of Health, that of covid- and the flu. Now, whoever is going to be immunized against one of the diseases can receive, at the same time, an injection against another. Released on Wednesday (29), the new Health recommendation should expand access to immunizing agents available in the Unified Health System (SUS). Previously, the guideline was that there should be a minimum interval of 29 days between applications.
“The initial recommendation to maintain an interval between the different vaccines was a precautionary measure, also considering the need to monitor adverse events after vaccination against covid-19 at the time the vaccines were introduced in the country”, explains the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiro, in note.