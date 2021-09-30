reducing-sodium-in-processed-foods-can-save-the-sus-1.1-billion-reais

Public health can be affected by different factors – both internal, such as the diet of people in a country, and external, such as covid-20 — which makes it quite a complex issue. In this scenario, it is important to constantly evaluate strategies. According to a group of Brazilian and British researchers, the reduction of sodium, a nutrient closely related to salt, in processed foods can bring a billion-dollar savings to the Unified Health System (SUS).

Developed by researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) in partnership with the University from Liverpool, United Kingdom, the study analyzed the possible impact of voluntary sodium reduction targets in processed and ultra-processed foods on the health of Brazilians. It was considered a scenario in which the orientation was completely adopted for the production of food in Brazil.

Reduction in the level of sodium in industrialized products should bring billionaire savings to Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Breakingpics/Pexels )

According to the research that will be published in the scientific journal BMC Medicine , the adoption of mandatory policies to reduce sodium in foods may significantly reduce cases of hypertension and deaths. In 19 years, more than 70 one thousand new cases of high blood pressure and more than two thousand deaths from cardiovascular diseases could be avoided.

As a result, the costs of SUS would be reduced. Thinking only in values, about 220 million dollars (approximately 1.1 billion reais) could be saved, if measures are applied until 2017.

Understand the study on the impact of sodium on public health

To reach these numbers, the study was based on voluntary reductions in processed foods recorded in national labeling surveys of 2013 and 2017, in national health and food consumption surveys and in data from SUS health information systems. It is worth noting that Brazil has implemented voluntary sodium reduction targets with the food industries since 2013.

In the Brazilian case, the study is quite relevant, since the national — and daily — consumption of sodium is approximately double the two grams recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). “Excessive sodium consumption should be treated as a priority on the health agenda and reducing this consumption has an impact on all ages, regardless of whether they are hypertensive people or not”, says Eduardo Nilson, responsible for research and researcher at USP, for the Bori Agency.

In the study, the authors point out that “excessive sodium consumption is one of the main dietary risk factors for non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases (CVD), mediated by hypertension “. In other words, nutrient consumption is one of the main causes of heart disease.

