what-makes-an-ethical-hacker-and-why-has-this-professional-become-indispensable?

In addition to the financial impacts, the target companies of cybercrime have been suffering from damage to their reputation in the market and from the negative impact of their image in front of the consumer: immeasurable damage and with a high degree of difficulty in dribbling. Taking these points into account, it is clear why digital security professionals are increasingly seen as critical in companies across all industries. And in this context, Ethical Hackers have gained prominence thanks to their robust system protection capability.

What is Ethical Hacking ?

Ethical hacking is the legal breaking of devices in order to test an organization’s defenses and find vulnerabilities. In other words, it is the attempt to gain unauthorized access to systems, computers, applications or data, using malicious hacker strategies to identify flaws, before attackers have the opportunity to exploit them.

Also known as ethical hackers, Ethical Hackers are experts in security and hacking strategies, but with a mission to defend organizations.

Ethical hackers use their knowledge to protect and optimize the technology and security of organizations, preventing breaches. No wonder these are some of the best paid professionals in the security market, with salaries that can exceed R$ 21 thousand monthly.

In addition to reporting the identified vulnerabilities, these professionals make recommendations for correcting the flaws. In many cases, Ethical Hacker repeats the tests to ensure that the vulnerabilities have been fully resolved.

How to work with Ethical Hacking

The Ethical Hacker, contrary to what many people think, does not need to attend a degree. However, obviously, having advanced knowledge in technology, information security, IT and computing, including programming scripts, proficiency in operating systems and networks, are important requirements. After all, it is within the scope of Ethical Hacker’s work to test security and create new ways to protect all types of systems.

Main certifications in Ethical Hacking

To ensure the hiring of professional hackers, companies have required certifications that prove the specialist’s practical skills and ability to use the correct tools.

Check out some of the top certifications: