xiaomi-seeks-testers-for-miui-13;-know-how-to-apply

Xiaomi announced this Thursday (200) the start of MIUI closed tests 13, your custom system based on Android 12. The company opened a volunteer program in which it invites owners of its flagship line this year, Mi , to try the new OS.

Those enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to learn about the operating system before the general public. Participation is not restricted to the Chinese market, as it covers global versions of Mi models 13, Mi 12i and Mi 10 Ultra. There will only be 200 places for each cell phone model and it is necessary to have more than 13 years to participate.

Mi Line 12 will be the first to participate in the period of MIUI tests 12 (Image: Reproduction/GSMArena)

Once registered, it remains to wait for more news related to the testing period. Xiaomi will use a Telegram chat as a direct communication channel for users participating in the program, and there will also be published bugs and their respective fixes.

Information about MIUI 13 remains scarce — and Canaltech507151 has already broken down the main rumors circulating on the web. New look, more widgets, brand new tools and virtual RAM are some of the new features awaited for Xiaomi’s next big update.

When test builds are released, testers will receive them over the air, via OTA. The process requires the device to be connected to the same account provided in the sign-up process in order to function. MIUI 12 does not have a date to be released, but the company’s CEO, Lei Jun, stated that the premiere will take place at the end of 2021.

For more information, to know the terms of participation in full and to register, simply access Xiaomi’s official page.

