How to limit posts and interactions on Instagram
Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) is a photo and video posting application used by millions of people around the world. And like any social network, unfortunately the platform is not free from nasty comments, hate speech or harassment, whether they are shared publicly or via DM.
Because of this, Instagram has been implementing new tools to try to stop this free hate
Step 1: open the Instagram app and go to your profile. There, tap the three-line icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
Applying remedies against abuse, harassment and hate speech is something that basically all internet platforms have been doing over the past few years. On Instagram, it’s no different, and the company has been gathering feedback from content creators with millions of followers for some time now.
It is also worth mentioning that, outside Instagram Limites, the platform has a section to silence words. It’s a feature called “Hidden Words” within the “Privacy” tab, and it can also help you keep your Instagram account less prone to displaying offensive phrases or messages. This functionality also has artificial intelligence support to block expressions, emojis or comments deemed inappropriate.
that dominates countless profiles. One of the most recent solutions is the so-called Limits, which literally allow the user to impose temporary restrictions on other people. Want to know how it works and how to activate the tool? This is what we teach below.
How Instagram Limits Works
But in the case of Instagram Limites, the social network chose to launch an entire section exclusive to the resource after racist attacks on three players from the English football team (Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho), after they lost penalties in the final of the UEFA Euro 61, the Euro Cup (European Football Championship). The crime took place in July 2020.
Less than a month later, in August, Instagram Limites was launched. Basically, the tool offers options to limit user interaction with your profile, which can help reduce the sharing of messages, comments and abuse content, hate or harassment.
Another feature is Instagram’s own artificial intelligence, which identifies if a post of yours suddenly boomed, increasing the amount of messages and comments. In this situation, the application will ask you if you want to activate Instagram Limits, precisely to contain the high number of interactions, especially from unknown accounts.
As offenses can happen to anyone, Instagram Limites is not exclusive to public figures or digital influencers. Everyone who has a profile on the social network can use the function whenever they want. You can change the limit settings at any time, whether or not you can override a certain restriction.
Hidden words
How to temporarily limit Instagram posts and interactions
Step 1: open the Instagram app and go to your profile. There, tap the three-line icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
Open your profile settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 3: Select “Privacy”.
This section also contains the feature to silence words, but first let’s define the limits of interactions in the app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: Go to “Limits”.
How to hide words on Instagram
Step 1: open the Instagram app and go to your profile. Tap the three-line icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
Once again, let’s access your Instagram profile settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Step 2: Touch “Settings”.
At the end, tap “Add”.
