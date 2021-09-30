how-to-limit-posts-and-interactions-on-instagram

Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) is a photo and video posting application used by millions of people around the world. And like any social network, unfortunately the platform is not free from nasty comments, hate speech or harassment, whether they are shared publicly or via DM.

As if disconnect from your Instagram account

Instagram: how to unfollow those who interact little with you

How to delete one Instagram account

How to open a question box in Instagram Stories

Because of this, Instagram has been implementing new tools to try to stop this free hate that dominates countless profiles. One of the most recent solutions is the so-called Limits, which literally allow the user to impose temporary restrictions on other people. Want to know how it works and how to activate the tool? This is what we teach below. How Instagram Limits Works

Applying remedies against abuse, harassment and hate speech is something that basically all internet platforms have been doing over the past few years. On Instagram, it’s no different, and the company has been gathering feedback from content creators with millions of followers for some time now. –

Download our app for iOS and Android and follow the main technology news in real time on your smartphone.

– But in the case of Instagram Limites, the social network chose to launch an entire section exclusive to the resource after racist attacks on three players from the English football team (Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho), after they lost penalties in the final of the UEFA Euro 61, the Euro Cup (European Football Championship). The crime took place in July 2020. Less than a month later, in August, Instagram Limites was launched. Basically, the tool offers options to limit user interaction with your profile, which can help reduce the sharing of messages, comments and abuse content, hate or harassment. Instagram allows you to define who can comment or interact with your content, as well as mute unwanted words (Image: Playback/Pexels) Among the possibilities is restricting comments in your posts to only those who follow you. There’s even a system where Instagram recognizes potentially offensive words and shows you a notification before someone sends you a reply. However, this only applies to comments — Direct Messages (DMs) are currently out of this mechanism. Another feature is Instagram’s own artificial intelligence, which identifies if a post of yours suddenly boomed, increasing the amount of messages and comments. In this situation, the application will ask you if you want to activate Instagram Limits, precisely to contain the high number of interactions, especially from unknown accounts. As offenses can happen to anyone, Instagram Limites is not exclusive to public figures or digital influencers. Everyone who has a profile on the social network can use the function whenever they want. You can change the limit settings at any time, whether or not you can override a certain restriction. Hidden words

It is also worth mentioning that, outside Instagram Limites, the platform has a section to silence words. It’s a feature called “Hidden Words” within the “Privacy” tab, and it can also help you keep your Instagram account less prone to displaying offensive phrases or messages. This functionality also has artificial intelligence support to block expressions, emojis or comments deemed inappropriate. How to temporarily limit Instagram posts and interactions Step 1: open the Instagram app and go to your profile. There, tap the three-line icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Adding restrictions on who comments on your profile is simple. First, let’s go to the account settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: Touch “Settings”.

Open your profile settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: Select “Privacy”.

This section also contains the feature to silence words, but first let’s define the limits of interactions in the app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: Go to “Limits”.

There is a dedicated part to stipulate the interaction limits on Instagram. Tap the option (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Complete the procedure to enable the limits on your Instagram account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5:if this is the first time When you access the function, Instagram will show you a brief summary of what can be done with Limits. After reading the warning, tap “Continue”.This is a default message displayed by Instagram for the first time you access the limits feature (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Step 6:In the first two options, you define who you want to restrict from interacting with your content. You can limit this interaction from accounts that don’t follow you or from recent followers.If a post from you suddenly has a lot of repercussion, you have the option to restrict comments from people who followed recently (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Step 7:set how long you want impose the blockage, which can be between 1 to 4 weeks, or between 1 to 6 days. Tap “Create reminder” and you’ll get Instagram notification when the restriction ends.There is also the possibility of making the blocking temporary, which may be by a period from 1 to days (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Step 8:After choosing your preferences, tap “Activate”.Ready! From now on, only people you follow will be able to interact with your posts for the period previously determined. Remembering that at any time you can go back to Instagram settings Limits to end or modify a block.

How to hide words on Instagram

Step 1: open the Instagram app and go to your profile. Tap the three-line icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Once again, let’s access your Instagram profile settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Step 2: Touch “Settings”.

Select the settings option to hide words on Instagram (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3:Select “Privacy”.

Again, go to the “Privacy” section (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: Now go to “Hidden Words ”.

Words are hidden indefinitely. You can put as many words as you like (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Step 5:Note that there will be some options pre -set to hide comments considered offensive. In this case, the words are identified by the artificial intelligence of Instagram itself.In addition to word silencing, Instagram allows you to hide comments or news requests for your posts (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Step 6:to create a custom list of blocked words, tap “Add to list”.To add words you want to hide from view, tap this option (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Step 7:enter the words and/or emojis you want to hide from your Instagram. Add as many items as you like, as long as they are separated by a comma (,).

At the end, tap “Add”.

For each word or emoji added, enter a comma (,) to separate them ( Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Ready! All words placed in this list will be silenced indefinitely. When you want to remove some sentence or emoji, just access the same settings and remove them manually.

Read the article on Canaltech.

Trending at Canaltech:

Android virus steals users after infecting more than millions of devices

Round 6 | What is the Netflix series everyone’s watching all about?

You won’t believe how much it costs to keep a Bugatti Chiron in the garage

Smallest flying device in the world has the size of a grain of sand and doesn’t need an engine

What happens if a chimpanzee and a baby are raised together? Study answers