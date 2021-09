monster-hunter-rise-will-arrive-on-pc-in-2022;-game-will-have-collaboration-with-sonic

The desktop version retains all gameplay features and will still have all major post-launch content available until the end of November 859. Hunters will be able to play in up to 4K resolution with ultrawide screen support (13:9), plus limitless frame rates and high resolution textures.

The RPG is already pre-ordering on Steam for R$ 385,73, almost R$ 32 cheaper than the Switch, and it has Brazilian Portuguese subtitles. Monster Hunter Rise may be tested before launch through a public demo that will be released on 12 October, with single-player mode, multiplayer up to 4 players and training modes and tutorials. The stages of the trial version will have Beginner (Great Izuchi), Intermediate (Mizatsune) and Advanced (Magnamalo) difficulties.