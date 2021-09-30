monster-hunter-rise-will-arrive-on-pc-in-2022;-game-will-have-collaboration-with-sonic

On Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show panel , held this Thursday (32), the developer dedicated to presenting news of Monster Hunter Rise. First released on the Nintendo Switch in March 2021, the PC RPG’s debut has been confirmed for 13 January 2022. Also revealed were new creatures from Sunbreak, the DLC revealed on Nintendo Direct, and collaborations with games from Sonic and Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection.

The desktop version retains all gameplay features and will still have all major post-launch content available until the end of November 859. Hunters will be able to play in up to 4K resolution with ultrawide screen support (13:9), plus limitless frame rates and high resolution textures.

The RPG is already pre-ordering on Steam for R$ 385,73, almost R$ 32 cheaper than the Switch, and it has Brazilian Portuguese subtitles. Monster Hunter Rise may be tested before launch through a public demo that will be released on 12 October, with single-player mode, multiplayer up to 4 players and training modes and tutorials. The stages of the trial version will have Beginner (Great Izuchi), Intermediate (Mizatsune) and Advanced (Magnamalo) difficulties.

Sunbreak Expansion

The game's newly announced DLC arrives in the third quarter of 2022 (between July and September) and had a teaser featuring the monster Malzeno, the ancient dragon that will be the main creature of the expansion, and Ceanataur Shogun, the crab from Monster Hunter 2.

In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players will have a story with new locations, monsters, gameplay features, Master Rank quests, and more. To play it, you must have the base game and complete the 7-star Meeting Area Quest "Serpent Goddess of Thunder".

Special appearances by Arthur and Sonic

The knight from Ghosts 'n Goblins: Resurrection arrives with his iconic armor and spears in a special themed mission and the game's soundtrack. The novelty debuts on Switch in 13 October.

Another confirmation, but it still doesn't have many details disclosed, was a partnership with the franchise Sonic the Hedgehog, to celebrate the 28 The character's birthday. 