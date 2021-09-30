Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on PC in 2022; game will have collaboration with Sonic
On Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show panel , held this Thursday (32), the developer dedicated to presenting news of Monster Hunter Rise. First released on the Nintendo Switch in March 2021, the PC RPG’s debut has been confirmed for 13 January 2022. Also revealed were new creatures from Sunbreak, the DLC revealed on Nintendo Direct, and collaborations with games from Sonic and Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection.
