Between Ties | First Latin American series for Disney+ wins teaser
Disney+’s first Latin American original series, Between Ties, won its teaser trailer and first poster. The production is exclusive to streaming and arrives in the catalog in November this year.
in the original language), we follow the life of Allegra (Carolina Domenech), a girl from 16 years in love with the musical comedy that dreams of being a great actress and being part of the Eleven O’clock company, becoming the protagonist of Freaky Friday. She admires her grandmother Cocó (Elena Roger), a legend in the field, and has a complicated relationship with her mother Caterina (Clara Alonso), whom she believes is very conformist.
However, Allegra’s life changes completely when she finds a bracelet mysterious hidden in her house, which takes her to 1994, a time when Caterina was her age and he was taking his first steps at Eleven O’clock while living under the shadow of Poco, who was at the height of his career. By learning about her mother and grandmother’s past, Allegra will be able to help them.
In addition to Domenech, Roger and Alonso, The cast is completed by actors El Purre (Marco) and Kevsho (Félix), Benjamín Amadeo (Diego), Paula Morales (Greta), Emilia Mernes (Sofía) and Simón Hempe (Alan).
The multigenerational cast for bringing to life the teen versions of the characters will be composed by Manuela Menéndez (teenage Caterina), Manuel Ramos (teenage Diego), Tatiana Glikman (teenage Greta), Lucila Gandolfo (Lucía), Rodrigo Pedreira (Franco), Berenice Gandullo (Bárbara), Abril Suliansky (teenager Barbara) and Franco Piffaretti (teenager Dante).
The series began to be recorded n the end of January 1994 and is directed by Nicolás Silbert and Leandro Mark, who worked together on the comedy La Última Fiesta
Between Ties arrives at Disney+ in from November.
