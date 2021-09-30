Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation and more will be free on Prime Gaming
If you are a subscriber to Amazon Prime, which costs R$ 9,75 per month, stay tuned for Prime Gaming rewards. From October 1st, the company will offer 10 free PC games like Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation and Ghostrunner, among others in-game content.
The full list of free games is described below:
- STAR WARS : Squadrons — multiplayer-focused first-person space battles;
- Alien: Isolation — survival horror set after the events of the first movie in the franchise Alien;
- Ghostrunner —a cyberpunk-themed frantic platform and action game;
- Song of Horror Complete Edition — survival horror in which players must hide from an entity called The Presence;
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky — arcade action set amidst Pri’s air battles WWII animated by Wallace and Gromit;
- Blue Fire —
- 3D adventure and platform game that takes place in the desolate world of Penumbra;
- Tiny Robots Recharged — puzzle game heads and riddles;
- Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape
- —post game -apocalyptic that mixes action, comedy and strategy;
- Secret Files 3
- — point and click adventure and mystery solving that accompanies the couple Nina and Max.
In addition, Amazon will continue to offer in-game content — that is, it redeemable ens for specific games. Among the titles benefited are Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Dauntless
, Destiny 2, Fall Guys, Genshin Impact, New World, Paladins, Rainbow Six Siege and most.
Among the highlights is the first Pirate Pack from New World, Amazon game released last Tuesday (28) that has already hit the Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and registered 90 thousand players on Steam on the first day. The items will be Pirate Attire, Pirate Stance Emote and 5,000 Marks of Fortune.
To redeem rewards, just visit this link from October 1st.
