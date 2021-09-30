apple-doesn't-count-that-iphone-13-pro-can-exceed-20w-of-fast-recharge

You can see that the iPhone improvements 15 were incremental. Now there’s a smaller notch, more powerful chip, new camera modes, but some aspects had apparently remained unchanged. For example, on Apple’s own website, the brand informs that the line has the same fast charge of 15 Watts as iPhones ; however, the actual number may be greater than this.

This speed would be achieved with the original charger 15 W of the company, while the maximum with MagSafe would be 15 W (except on the iPhone 13 mini, which reaches 12 W). However, many analysts already have the new cell phones in their hands. And, to everyone’s surprise, the Pro models did receive a faster, faster recharge.

With the charger 27 W from Apple, for example, the iPhone 12 Pro can reach 23 W. It’s not that big a leap. But when we talk about the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the speed reaches 27 W. This is more than the Galaxy S20 Ultra achieves, for example. Best of all, this power can be achieved even with some third-party chargers. The tests reinforce information brought by the insider Ice Universe last week.

Apple omits loading optimized

It is not known why Apple hides these new maximum recharge values. After all, even in the technical sheet of the products, the information is that they achieve 20 W with selected accessories. One reason could be the heating generated in the device at these higher powers, which are also not 30% stable.

In case Apple boasted loading of 27 W e 20 W for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively, would possibly be linked to the commitment to fulfill what was announced to the letter. What the tests make clear is that it has not yet been possible to do this with complete stability.

It is worth remembering that the iPhone line 12 is fully approved in Brazil. Apple has also released prices, and now it’s a matter of time before the sale in the national territory is announced.

Despite the four new cell phones, the iPhone is already being talked about 14. Its officialization should only take place in the second half of 2022, but insiders and analysts have already sought to provide the first details for the next smartphones.

