valve-deckard:-successor-to-index-vr-may-not-depend-on-pc

According to Lynch, a folder labeled “VRLink” includes a DLL file with “things related to a Wi-Fi device or driver”, with Wi-Fi 5 (ac) support and Wi-Fi 6 connection references (ax) of the latest generation.

Such Wi-Fi support may indicate that the virtual reality glasses could wirelessly connect to the computer when using an antenna in the back and one in the front.

Valve’s next VR glasses could compete with more affordable prices from the HTC Vive line (Image: Reproduction/HTC)

The leaks of Deckard project even reveals a hidden menu in Valve’s app for virtual reality with an option labeled “Standalone System Layer”, reinforcing the evidence that the glasses would be independent.

Lynch still reveals that a new feature that can be implemented by Valve in Deckard will allow the use of desktop applications such as Xrdesktop developed by Collador a and funded by Valve, which would allow users to “build a bunch of cool stuff in VR.”

Valve Index