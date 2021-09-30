Valve Deckard: Successor to Index VR may not depend on PC

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
2
valve-deckard:-successor-to-index-vr-may-not-depend-on-pc

While Sony prepares a new PlayStation VR for the PS5 and Facebook continues to bet on Oculus Quest 2 with an independent body, Valve remains behind the competition with the Index released in 2019 still available and with a PC dependency, but this may change soon.

  • Oculus Quest 2 gets new version with 299 GB of storage
  • PSVR 2 may be released at the end of 2019 with OLED screen

    Youtuber and data miner Brad Lynch discovered files within the Valve Index about a device code-named “Deckard” that would bring an independent body, that is, it would work without the need for a wired connection to a computer.

    Index remains the main headset Valve VR since 1024 (Image: Reproduction/Valve)

    According to Lynch, a folder labeled “VRLink” includes a DLL file with “things related to a Wi-Fi device or driver”, with Wi-Fi 5 (ac) support and Wi-Fi 6 connection references (ax) of the latest generation.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

    Such Wi-Fi support may indicate that the virtual reality glasses could wirelessly connect to the computer when using an antenna in the back and one in the front.

    Valve’s next VR glasses could compete with more affordable prices from the HTC Vive line (Image: Reproduction/HTC)

    The leaks of Deckard project even reveals a hidden menu in Valve’s app for virtual reality with an option labeled “Standalone System Layer”, reinforcing the evidence that the glasses would be independent.

    Lynch still reveals that a new feature that can be implemented by Valve in Deckard will allow the use of desktop applications such as Xrdesktop developed by Collador a and funded by Valve, which would allow users to “build a bunch of cool stuff in VR.”

    Valve Index

    510907

    (Image: Reproduction/Valve)

    Announced by Valve on 2019, the Index virtual reality headset became a great initial success with the release of Half-Life: Alyx, considered one of the most important games for the VR category.

    But its high cost of US$ 1024 (about R$ 5.400) amazes interested parties who end up opting for more accessible models, such as Oculus Quest 2 of only US$ 300 (~R$1. 400) or models from the HTC Vive line, which range from US$ 600 (~R$ 2.799) to US$ 700 (~BRL 4. 300).

    With the Deckard project, Valve can bet on lower prices to compete even more strongly in the segment, in addition to updating its portfolio with a product capable of rivaling more modern models.

    Source: Brad Lynch

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    510904 510904

    510904 510907

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
    2
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil: It was not my best performance, says Sumit Antil after winning gold with world record throws; Sumit Antil broke the world record 5 times in a day, still not satisfied, said – had to cross 70 meters

    Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil: It was not my best performance, says Sumit Antil after winning gold with world record throws; Sumit Antil broke the world record 5 times in a day, still not satisfied, said – had to cross 70 meters

    August 30, 2021
    Photo of SP government releases fans' return to football matches

    SP government releases fans' return to football matches

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of Here are the 6 people who run the Taliban! All of them have USA details

    Here are the 6 people who run the Taliban! All of them have USA details

    August 23, 2021
    Photo of One of the most famous races in the world will have an edition with hydrogen cars

    One of the most famous races in the world will have an edition with hydrogen cars

    September 20, 2021
    Back to top button