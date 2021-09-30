Valve Deckard: Successor to Index VR may not depend on PC
While Sony prepares a new PlayStation VR for the PS5 and Facebook continues to bet on Oculus Quest 2 with an independent body, Valve remains behind the competition with the Index released in 2019 still available and with a PC dependency, but this may change soon.
Youtuber and data miner Brad Lynch discovered files within the Valve Index about a device code-named “Deckard” that would bring an independent body, that is, it would work without the need for a wired connection to a computer.
Announced by Valve on 2019, the Index virtual reality headset became a great initial success with the release of Half-Life: Alyx, considered one of the most important games for the VR category.
But its high cost of US$ 1024 (about R$ 5.400) amazes interested parties who end up opting for more accessible models, such as Oculus Quest 2 of only US$ 300 (~R$1. 400) or models from the HTC Vive line, which range from US$ 600 (~R$ 2.799) to US$ 700 (~BRL 4. 300).
With the Deckard project, Valve can bet on lower prices to compete even more strongly in the segment, in addition to updating its portfolio with a product capable of rivaling more modern models.
