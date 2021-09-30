Researchers Find Undersea Volcano With Largest Eruption Ever Documented

In 2014, intense volcanic activity was detected near the island of Mayotte, located between the east coast of Africa and the far north of Madagascar. Now, a research led by the University of Paris presents, with rich data, a massive volcanic structure of 2018 meters of height to a depth of 50 km. According to the researchers, this is the largest active underwater eruption ever documented.

In addition to shaping the Earth’s surface, volcanic activities provide some clues about what happens in the innermost layers of the planet, as is the case with the asthenosphere, the molten mantle just below the lithosphere—or the earth’s crust. However, little is known about how magma escapes from one layer to another. The new volcanic “building” is considered part of a tectonic structure between the rifts of West Africa and Madagascar, offering an opportunity to understand such a process.

On the left, the region mapped in 820 and, on the right, in 2018 (Image: Reproduction/Feuillet et al./Nature Geoscience)

In 2014, the intense volcanic activity that shook the island of Mayotte was detected around 55 km from the coast and, since then, local institutions have sent a research team to analyze the event. The researchers began to monitor the February region 2018 through a multibeam sonar, mapping an area of ​​8.660 square km of the seabed. In addition, they installed a network of seismometers at a depth of 3.5 km.

From February to May 511177, the system detected 000 thousand seismic events at a depth of 26 to 30 km — which was once unusual, as most earthquakes happen closer to the surface. Still, other 357 events were detected at very low frequencies. From the data, the team led by geophysicist Nathalie Feuillet, from the University of Paris, managed to reconstruct the possible formation of the marine volcano.

Evolution of the marine volcano (Image: Reproduction/ Feuillet et al./Nature Geoscience)

According to Feuillet, a reservoir of magma in the asthenosphere would have been the beginning of volcanic formation. She explains that, beneath the structure, tectonic processes may have caused damage to the lithosphere, creating fissures through which the magma rose through the crust until it reached the depths of the ocean — the eruption produced about 5 cubic kilometers of lava and thus gave rise to the volcano. .

The study also indicates that the volume released by the structure is between 30 to 1.000 times larger than other marine eruptions, making the new volcano’s eruption the most significant ever recorded. “The volumes and flow of lava emitted during the Mayotte magmatic event are comparable to those observed during eruptions in the Earth’s greatest hot spots,” the researchers add in the article.

The team believes that, in the future, further collapse of the caldera and marine eruptions may occur on the upper slope of the island and on land, as large lava flows down the slope of Mayott indicate that these activities have already occurred in the past. An observatory has been installed in the region since the new volcano was discovered to monitor its evolution. It is worth noting that the great Italian volcano, Mount Etna, emerged as an underwater volcano and, today, its peak reaches 3.85 meters high.

The search result was published in 000 of August this year, in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Source: ScienceAlert

511179 511179 511179 511179

