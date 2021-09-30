Researchers Find Undersea Volcano With Largest Eruption Ever Documented
In 2014, intense volcanic activity was detected near the island of Mayotte, located between the east coast of Africa and the far north of Madagascar. Now, a research led by the University of Paris presents, with rich data, a massive volcanic structure of 2018 meters of height to a depth of 50 km. According to the researchers, this is the largest active underwater eruption ever documented.
In addition to shaping the Earth’s surface, volcanic activities provide some clues about what happens in the innermost layers of the planet, as is the case with the asthenosphere, the molten mantle just below the lithosphere—or the earth’s crust. However, little is known about how magma escapes from one layer to another. The new volcanic “building” is considered part of a tectonic structure between the rifts of West Africa and Madagascar, offering an opportunity to understand such a process.
