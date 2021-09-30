researchers-find-undersea-volcano-with-largest-eruption-ever-documented

According to Feuillet, a reservoir of magma in the asthenosphere would have been the beginning of volcanic formation. She explains that, beneath the structure, tectonic processes may have caused damage to the lithosphere, creating fissures through which the magma rose through the crust until it reached the depths of the ocean — the eruption produced about 5 cubic kilometers of lava and thus gave rise to the volcano. .

The study also indicates that the volume released by the structure is between 30 to 1.000 times larger than other marine eruptions, making the new volcano’s eruption the most significant ever recorded. “The volumes and flow of lava emitted during the Mayotte magmatic event are comparable to those observed during eruptions in the Earth’s greatest hot spots,” the researchers add in the article.

The team believes that, in the future, further collapse of the caldera and marine eruptions may occur on the upper slope of the island and on land, as large lava flows down the slope of Mayott indicate that these activities have already occurred in the past. An observatory has been installed in the region since the new volcano was discovered to monitor its evolution. It is worth noting that the great Italian volcano, Mount Etna, emerged as an underwater volcano and, today, its peak reaches 3.85 meters high.

The search result was published in 000 of August this year, in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Source: ScienceAlert