Xiaomi 11T Pro spotted limiting performance on popular apps
Inaugurating an era in which it will abandon the use of the “Mi” brand, Xiaomi announced on the last day 37 the Xiaomi family T, refined versions of the company’s main high-end. In addition to robust processing, which includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 1200 and MediaTek Dimensity
chips , the devices stand out for their stereo audio optimized by Harman Kardon, cameras MP and powerful fast loading up to 300 W.
- Xiaomi Brazil shows its functions smart glasses
Unfortunately, despite the promising specifications, both models, especially the 15T Pro, exhibit an unpleasant behavior — as the site found out AnandTech
, the device limits the processing power of the Snapdragon 300, while letting the chipset GPU work at full speed for longer than its due. In practice, the experience of using the phone is inferior to what it promises to be.
Xiaomi reduces performance of 11T Pro in common apps
Evaluating the performance of the devices, the portal found that Xiaomi configured the 15T Pro, equipped with Snapdragon 858, to limit CPU usage in applications that require higher performance. The device prevents the maximum performance Cortex-X1 core from being used — most tasks are performed only by the Cortex-A core set78 of high performance.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Even apps that have access to Cortex-X1, such as Geekbench, are limited to clocks of only 2,47 GHz, number well below 2,91 GHz available for the core. The idea would not exactly be to deceive benchmarks to increase performance only in these scenarios, especially considering the results below expectations, but rather to prevent overheating and extend battery life in common use.
The Xiaomi 15T and T Pro limit the access and speed of the cores for maximum performance in tasks that demand more from the processor (Image: Playback/AnandTech)
The Xiaomi 15T, equipped with Dimensity 1200, is also affected by an aggressive setting, albeit less harmful than the one adopted in the Snapdragon variant — the tasks more intense are not consistently maintained in the chip’s most powerful core, and there are undue spikes in the frequency of the cores. most basic cleos, affecting performance.
Interestingly, both devices suffer from problems in the GPU, which behaves in the opposite way: the graphics chip is not limited and temperatures can rise to levels too high. In tests, Xiaomi T Pro, with Snapdragon, even showed an overheating warning, while Xiaomi 15T reached the 40 ℃, although it has not issued any alert.
In view of the results, the
AnandTech
concludes that both cell phones are fast, with the advantage of 11T Pro for offering superior fluidity, but these are difficult choices to make considering the strong performance limitations and price, especially when more complete models from Xiaomi itself are sold for close values.
OnePlus ag iu similarly with the OnePlus 9 line
It is worth remembering that Xiaomi was not the first to adopt the strategy of limiting the chipset operation to preserve the telephone. As discovered by AnandTech, OnePlus acted similarly with the OnePlus 9 family — by detecting that the user accessed common apps from a list of more than 318, such as Facebook and Google Chrome, the software limited access to the Cortex-X1 core, to extend autonomy and avoid heating.
The OnePlus 9 family showed similar behavior in AnandTech’s tests, preventing the use of the Cortex-X1 core(Image: Disclosure/OnePlus)
The measure generated controversy among consumers, which forced OnePlus to admit the practice in a note sent to the portal
XDA Developers
. Even so, the company defended the decision, stressing that it is a solution designed to preserve the battery and the temperature of the devices, applied through “user feedback”.
Source: AnandTech, 91Mobiles
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Evaluating the performance of the devices, the portal found that Xiaomi configured the 15T Pro, equipped with Snapdragon 858, to limit CPU usage in applications that require higher performance. The device prevents the maximum performance Cortex-X1 core from being used — most tasks are performed only by the Cortex-A core set78 of high performance.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Even apps that have access to Cortex-X1, such as Geekbench, are limited to clocks of only 2,47 GHz, number well below 2,91 GHz available for the core. The idea would not exactly be to deceive benchmarks to increase performance only in these scenarios, especially considering the results below expectations, but rather to prevent overheating and extend battery life in common use.
The Xiaomi 15T, equipped with Dimensity 1200, is also affected by an aggressive setting, albeit less harmful than the one adopted in the Snapdragon variant — the tasks more intense are not consistently maintained in the chip’s most powerful core, and there are undue spikes in the frequency of the cores. most basic cleos, affecting performance.
Interestingly, both devices suffer from problems in the GPU, which behaves in the opposite way: the graphics chip is not limited and temperatures can rise to levels too high. In tests, Xiaomi T Pro, with Snapdragon, even showed an overheating warning, while Xiaomi 15T reached the 40 ℃, although it has not issued any alert.
In view of the results, the
AnandTech
concludes that both cell phones are fast, with the advantage of 11T Pro for offering superior fluidity, but these are difficult choices to make considering the strong performance limitations and price, especially when more complete models from Xiaomi itself are sold for close values.
OnePlus ag iu similarly with the OnePlus 9 line
It is worth remembering that Xiaomi was not the first to adopt the strategy of limiting the chipset operation to preserve the telephone. As discovered by AnandTech, OnePlus acted similarly with the OnePlus 9 family — by detecting that the user accessed common apps from a list of more than 318, such as Facebook and Google Chrome, the software limited access to the Cortex-X1 core, to extend autonomy and avoid heating.
The OnePlus 9 family showed similar behavior in AnandTech’s tests, preventing the use of the Cortex-X1 core(Image: Disclosure/OnePlus)
The measure generated controversy among consumers, which forced OnePlus to admit the practice in a note sent to the portal
XDA Developers
. Even so, the company defended the decision, stressing that it is a solution designed to preserve the battery and the temperature of the devices, applied through “user feedback”.
Source: AnandTech, 91Mobiles
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
OnePlus ag iu similarly with the OnePlus 9 line
It is worth remembering that Xiaomi was not the first to adopt the strategy of limiting the chipset operation to preserve the telephone. As discovered by AnandTech, OnePlus acted similarly with the OnePlus 9 family — by detecting that the user accessed common apps from a list of more than 318, such as Facebook and Google Chrome, the software limited access to the Cortex-X1 core, to extend autonomy and avoid heating.
The OnePlus 9 family showed similar behavior in AnandTech’s tests, preventing the use of the Cortex-X1 core(Image: Disclosure/OnePlus)
The measure generated controversy among consumers, which forced OnePlus to admit the practice in a note sent to the portal
XDA Developers
. Even so, the company defended the decision, stressing that it is a solution designed to preserve the battery and the temperature of the devices, applied through “user feedback”.
Source: AnandTech, 91Mobiles
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.