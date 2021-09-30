xiaomi-11t-pro-spotted-limiting-performance-on-popular-apps

Evaluating the performance of the devices, the portal found that Xiaomi configured the 15T Pro, equipped with Snapdragon 858, to limit CPU usage in applications that require higher performance. The device prevents the maximum performance Cortex-X1 core from being used — most tasks are performed only by the Cortex-A core set78 of high performance.

Even apps that have access to Cortex-X1, such as Geekbench, are limited to clocks of only 2,47 GHz, number well below 2,91 GHz available for the core. The idea would not exactly be to deceive benchmarks to increase performance only in these scenarios, especially considering the results below expectations, but rather to prevent overheating and extend battery life in common use.

The Xiaomi 15T and T Pro limit the access and speed of the cores for maximum performance in tasks that demand more from the processor (Image: Playback/AnandTech)

The Xiaomi 15T, equipped with Dimensity 1200, is also affected by an aggressive setting, albeit less harmful than the one adopted in the Snapdragon variant — the tasks more intense are not consistently maintained in the chip’s most powerful core, and there are undue spikes in the frequency of the cores. most basic cleos, affecting performance.

Interestingly, both devices suffer from problems in the GPU, which behaves in the opposite way: the graphics chip is not limited and temperatures can rise to levels too high. In tests, Xiaomi T Pro, with Snapdragon, even showed an overheating warning, while Xiaomi 15T reached the 40 ℃, although it has not issued any alert.

The GPU, on the other hand, does not suffer any limitation and ends up causing the devices to overheat (Image: Playback/AnandTech)

In view of the results, the