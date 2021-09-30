how-to-remove-background-from-photos-online

Need to remove backgrounds from images but don’t want to download editing programs? It is possible to use websites dedicated exclusively to this task. The process is quite simple and, regardless of the platform chosen, it follows the same logic: just upload the image and wait for the magic to happen.

How to remove background from photos and leave image in PNG

If it was necessary to have more advanced knowledge of photo editing beforehand , a powerful computer and access to programs like Photoshop, now all you have to do is know the right sites. Therefore,

Canaltech decided to list three effective and free options that are available on the Web.

Programs to remove background from online photos

1. Pixlr Pixlr is a simpler editor option . (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Pixlr is an editor that has multiple arms and, among them, is a tool focused on removing the background of images. In addition, users can use the platform to make collages, as well as add filters and effects to their creations — all for free.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the site performs the procedure automatically on seconds. The strength of this editor is the possibility to remove the background of several photos simultaneously.

two. Remove BG

The Remove BG, with an intuitive interface, allows you to make adjustments to the image at the end of the process. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Remove BG, like Pixlr, does the whole process automatically. The editor, however, offers a weight differential: the possibility to make manual adjustments to the images. At the end of the edition, the user can still use one of the various backgrounds available on the site.