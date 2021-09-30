How to remove background from photos online

4
how-to-remove-background-from-photos-online

Need to remove backgrounds from images but don’t want to download editing programs? It is possible to use websites dedicated exclusively to this task. The process is quite simple and, regardless of the platform chosen, it follows the same logic: just upload the image and wait for the magic to happen.

If it was necessary to have more advanced knowledge of photo editing beforehand , a powerful computer and access to programs like Photoshop, now all you have to do is know the right sites. Therefore,

Canaltech decided to list three effective and free options that are available on the Web.

Programs to remove background from online photos

1. Pixlr Pixlr is a simpler editor option . (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Pixlr is an editor that has multiple arms and, among them, is a tool focused on removing the background of images. In addition, users can use the platform to make collages, as well as add filters and effects to their creations — all for free.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the site performs the procedure automatically on seconds. The strength of this editor is the possibility to remove the background of several photos simultaneously.

two. Remove BG

The Remove BG, with an intuitive interface, allows you to make adjustments to the image at the end of the process. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Remove BG, like Pixlr, does the whole process automatically. The editor, however, offers a weight differential: the possibility to make manual adjustments to the images. At the end of the edition, the user can still use one of the various backgrounds available on the site.

3. PhotoScissors

The PhotoScissors , in addition to the web version, it also has versions for Windows and macOS. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

PhotoScissors follows the same logic as the previous options. According to the description of the site, JPG, PNG and WebP formats and images of maximum are accepted MB and 4.2 MP. PhotoScissors also allows manual adjustments.

In addition to the web version, there is also a PC version compatible with macOS and Windows, whose tools and features are significantly more numerous.

How to remove background from photos

In general, websites of this genre have very similar interfaces. Thus, it is enough for the user to understand the basic operation of the tool. As a result,

Canaltech selected one of the options mentioned above as an example for the tutorial. To get your hands dirty and remove the background from your photos online, follow the step by step below.

Step 1:

To start, go to the editor and, on the home screen, identify the upload button. Once that’s done, send the image you want to modify. In Pixlr, click on “Open Image”;

Click the upload button and upload an image. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

In a few seconds, the website will display the image with the background removed. In more complete editors, the user has access to additional tools — which allow you to correct details that the technology used by the site may not reach. Finally, locate the download button. In the editor used in this tutorial, click on the “Download” command on the right side of the screen.

Use the download button to download your creation. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Now you know how to remove background from your images over the Internet and, even better, know effective and free options to accomplish this task.

