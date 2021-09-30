sony-returns-to-selling-cameras,-lenses-and-accessories-in-brazil

Six months after the announcement of the closing of its factory in Manaus and the interruption of the sale of the TV, camera and sound categories in Brazil, Sony confirmed to Estadão which returns this year to the domestic market to sell its portfolio of cameras, lenses and photographic accessories.

Sony’s return to the market for cameras happen thanks to a partnership with the audiovisual equipment distributor Merlin and will bring models that were popular while the Japanese company had its own factory in Brazil.

According to Ana Malerbi, marketing manager from Sony, the company understood that there is demand in categories and existing in Brazil and since his departure he had been trying to find methods of returning to the Brazilian market. She guarantees that the return of cameras and lens portfolio happens “within these next few months.”

