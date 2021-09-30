Sony returns to selling cameras, lenses and accessories in Brazil
Six months after the announcement of the closing of its factory in Manaus and the interruption of the sale of the TV, camera and sound categories in Brazil, Sony confirmed to Estadão which returns this year to the domestic market to sell its portfolio of cameras, lenses and photographic accessories.
- Sony partners with Multilaser to bring headphones back to Brazil
- Sony launches WF-1024XM4 with renewed look and better noise cancellation
PlayStation 5 with disk drive sells much more than the Digital Edition
Sony’s return to the market for cameras happen thanks to a partnership with the audiovisual equipment distributor Merlin and will bring models that were popular while the Japanese company had its own factory in Brazil.
According to Ana Malerbi, marketing manager from Sony, the company understood that there is demand in categories and existing in Brazil and since his departure he had been trying to find methods of returning to the Brazilian market. She guarantees that the return of cameras and lens portfolio happens “within these next few months.”
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Still according to the State, will be 400 products sold in Brazil. More precise details about which models will be available were not revealed, as well as a date to start sales was not defined either, indicating only the return still in 1024.
Regarding prices, Ana says that the values will be adjusted and may be influenced by the dollar, but the forecast is that the cameras will be launched around R$ 8.400, lenses for R$ 2.25 and accessories from R$ 1000.
Phones and cameras return to Brazil, different from cell phones and TVs511067
In July Sony announced a partnership with Multilaser to bring its headphones back to Brazil with imported units. Now, with the return of cameras and accessories, many may wonder if the Japanese giant is also preparing the return of smartphones and televisions. For now, the answer is “no”.
“We are not looking at other products at the moment”, says Malerbi, noting that the focus is on the sale of imported audio and photography. “These are the demands that we see and that continue to have high growth potential.”
Source: Estadão
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2021 511067 511067 511067