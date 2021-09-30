OnePlus Buds Z Review | A phone for fans of the brand

Apple created a really remarkable design with the launch of AirPods, and dozens of competitors were inspired by Apple’s headphones when making their products. The OnePlus was no exception, and the result was a Z Buds with an AirPods Pro face, mainly because of its mic booms and in-ear shape.

The model we tested came in white color, but the Buds Z can also be found on the official OnePlus website in a special edition by designer Steven Harrington — if you buy it at retailers, it will probably be the white version, anyway. Regardless of the option, we have a beautiful appearance, but very basic.

If the Buds Z look reminded me of Apple headphones, its plastic construction soon made me forget the similarities. At least its 4,30 grams made it very comfortable to use throughout the testing period — not even threatening to fall out of my ears at all.

Despite being pretty basic, the OnePlus Buds Z has IP certification52, ensuring extra protection against dust and “water jets”. In other words, you should basically be able to get through a light rain shower without any problem — and for sportsmen, it can withstand sweating just fine.

The OnePlus Buds Z doesn’t come alone in the box; there’s a very compact pill-shaped charging case that comes with it. The accessory is very light and doesn’t bother the pocket too much, which is great for carrying it without any problems. In addition, the case has a USB-C input on the back to connect the same output cable included in the package.

The OnePlus Buds Z doesn’t have a very original design, being mainly inspired by Apple’s AirPods. Still, the appearance is very beautiful, despite being simple, and it is resistant to splashing water and dust. Connectivity OnePlus Buds Z connects to both Android smartphones and iPhones through the Bluetooth 5.0. The company promises a wireless transmission range of up to meters, the average of most headphones in the same price range. During testing, I didn’t have any serious connection problems, although I noticed that the headphones stopped playing songs at random times. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The first pairing with the Bluetooth headphones was also very fast, just pressing the case’s back button to enter the mode. pairing — for the next few times, you just need to take the earbuds out of the case to connect them automatically. Each earbud has a touch-sensitive area that performs a specific function when double-tapping , such as skipping, rewinding, playing or pausing a track, as well as triggering the voice assistant. However, what OnePlus doesn’t tell you is that you can only customize the action if you have a branded smartphone from OnePlus 6. That is, if your phone is an iPhone or a third-party Android, the button only allows you to skip forward a song. As noted by analyst Pedro Cipoli, you can even change the button’s function unofficially, thanks to the HeyMelody app. It allows you to connect a phone from either OnePlus, Vivo or Oppo to access its extra features.

I tried using this app on an iPhone 11, but he just couldn’t find the headphones, even though they were already connected to mine. cell phone. After some research, I found that other consumers who own iPhones have reported the same problem. That’s quite a negative point, especially considering its mid-range price range. Many equivalent models already come with an app or provide a series of commands for each function by default, such as a single tap to pause, double tap to go forward or triple tap to call the assistant. Although Buds Z isn’t as smart as I’d like — only if you have a OnePlus smartphone — there’s a really cool feature that identifies the pressure of the rubbers in your ears and pauses what you’re listening to as soon as the headphones let it “feel” that pressure. The company doesn’t highlight this feature on the official product page, but I really liked it mainly because it’s something we usually see on more expensive products. Sound and microphone experience Regarding the sound, the OnePlus Buds Z has a mixed performance, which you can please depending on your preference. The profile of the headphones is more geared towards the lower frequencies, so we have very present basses, kicks and synthesizers. Songs like “bad guy” , by singer Billie Eilish, and “About You” , by electronic producer xxyyxx, they sound vibrant and with well-marked beats, something I really liked. In general, electronic music, pop and its variations are very nice here. However, this excessive focus on bass ends up overshadowing the mids and trebles — and this is where it sins the most. In “I Follow Rivers “, by Lykke Li, for example, only the bass drum is heard of the drums, while the singer’s guitar, snare, cymbal and vocal are in the background. In “ Unconfortable” , by the more upbeat band Halestorm, I also noticed a deficiency in the higher levels of the song, resulting in muted guitar and lackluster vocals. This deficiency also affects male voices, but with less intensity.

In short, if you’re into pop (and its variations), electronica and older music, the OnePlus Buds Z should appeal to less demanding ears. Now, in other genres, the lack of mids and trebles is very present, resulting in a “lifeless” experience.

The OnePlus Buds Z should please electronic and pop users as the beats really sound vibrant. However, rock fans should get away from this headphone, as the mids and trebles are totally forgotten.

Regarding the microphone, I was positively surprised by the well-defined capture and without that very metallic effect, found in headphones of the same category and even more expensive. In addition, the phone did not pick up many noises and external noises while I was sending voice messages on WhatsApp, for example.

Battery and charging

According to OnePlus, Buds Z has an autonomy of up to 11 hours, five hours only for the earbuds. On one of the test days, I started playing music at 6 am20 with 97%, connected to an iPhone 12 and volume set to 70%. Around 11H45, the headphones had already discharged — that is, it fulfills its promise.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t check the battery percentage of the headphones during testing because iOS does not make this information available, as in the Android notification center.

Charging the OnePlus Buds Z is provided by the case with USB-C input. The Chinese claims that only minutes in the socket guarantee three hours of music playback. I was not able to use up the entire charge on the case during the tests, but charging the earbuds in the accessory is actually quite fast.