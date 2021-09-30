OnePlus Buds Z Review | A phone for fans of the brand
When it comes to Bluetooth headsets, OnePlus is certainly not a reference. The Chinese manufacturer is relatively new in the segment and has two products in its portfolio, one of them being the OnePlus Buds Z. The TWS (True Wireless Stereo) phone from the Chinese bets on a similar look to AirPods, battery up to 30 hours and a very competitive price.
I had the opportunity to try OnePlus Buds Z for a few days and, after many trainings and podcasts, I share all my impressions of him. Is it worth betting on a new brand in the segment? Read on to check it out!
Pros
Looks inspired by Airpods;
Cons
- Lack of mids and trebles;
Construction and design
Apple created a really remarkable design with the launch of AirPods, and dozens of competitors were inspired by Apple’s headphones when making their products. The OnePlus was no exception, and the result was a Z Buds with an AirPods Pro face, mainly because of its mic booms and in-ear shape.
The model we tested came in white color, but the Buds Z can also be found on the official OnePlus website in a special edition by designer Steven Harrington — if you buy it at retailers, it will probably be the white version, anyway. Regardless of the option, we have a beautiful appearance, but very basic.
Dimensions: headphones: 3.7cm x 2.3cm / case: 7.5cm x 3,70cm x 2.9cm;
Direct competitors
OnePlus Buds Z is not officially sold in Brazil, but it can be found in national retailers for around R$ 97 and R$ 500. For this amount, you can find much more interesting models, such as Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Live, both from Samsung, in addition to the JBL Free II.
Samsung headphones are very consistent . In my opinion, both Buds+ and Buds Live deliver a more balanced and brighter sound than OnePlus Buds Z, not to mention fuller features. In addition, the South Korean has a great app compatible with all Android phones and even iPhones.