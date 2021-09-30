OnePlus Buds Z Review | A phone for fans of the brand

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
3
oneplus-buds-z-review-|-a-phone-for-fans-of-the-brand

When it comes to Bluetooth headsets, OnePlus is certainly not a reference. The Chinese manufacturer is relatively new in the segment and has two products in its portfolio, one of them being the OnePlus Buds Z. The TWS (True Wireless Stereo) phone from the Chinese bets on a similar look to AirPods, battery up to 30 hours and a very competitive price.

  • Motorola Edge Review 30 | Motorola’s Best Intermediate
  • Review OnePlus Nord 2 5G | Above Average Premium Intermediate

I had the opportunity to try OnePlus Buds Z for a few days and, after many trainings and podcasts, I share all my impressions of him. Is it worth betting on a new brand in the segment? Read on to check it out!

Pros

Looks inspired by Airpods;

  • Powerful bass;
  • Battery delivers as promised;
  • Pleasant microphone.

    • Cons

    • Lack of mids and trebles;
  • Lack of of features on non-OnePlus smartphones.

    Check the current price of OnePlus Buds Z

    Construction and design

    Apple created a really remarkable design with the launch of AirPods, and dozens of competitors were inspired by Apple’s headphones when making their products. The OnePlus was no exception, and the result was a Z Buds with an AirPods Pro face, mainly because of its mic booms and in-ear shape.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    The model we tested came in white color, but the Buds Z can also be found on the official OnePlus website in a special edition by designer Steven Harrington — if you buy it at retailers, it will probably be the white version, anyway. Regardless of the option, we have a beautiful appearance, but very basic.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    If the Buds Z look reminded me of Apple headphones, its plastic construction soon made me forget the similarities. At least its 4,30 grams made it very comfortable to use throughout the testing period — not even threatening to fall out of my ears at all.

    Despite being pretty basic, the OnePlus Buds Z has IP certification52, ensuring extra protection against dust and “water jets”. In other words, you should basically be able to get through a light rain shower without any problem — and for sportsmen, it can withstand sweating just fine.

    The OnePlus Buds Z doesn’t come alone in the box; there’s a very compact pill-shaped charging case that comes with it. The accessory is very light and doesn’t bother the pocket too much, which is great for carrying it without any problems. In addition, the case has a USB-C input on the back to connect the same output cable included in the package.

    The OnePlus Buds Z doesn’t have a very original design, being mainly inspired by Apple’s AirPods. Still, the appearance is very beautiful, despite being simple, and it is resistant to splashing water and dust.

    • Connectivity

    OnePlus Buds Z connects to both Android smartphones and iPhones through the Bluetooth 5.0. The company promises a wireless transmission range of up to meters, the average of most headphones in the same price range. During testing, I didn’t have any serious connection problems, although I noticed that the headphones stopped playing songs at random times.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The first pairing with the Bluetooth headphones was also very fast, just pressing the case’s back button to enter the mode. pairing — for the next few times, you just need to take the earbuds out of the case to connect them automatically.

    Each earbud has a touch-sensitive area that performs a specific function when double-tapping , such as skipping, rewinding, playing or pausing a track, as well as triggering the voice assistant. However, what OnePlus doesn’t tell you is that you can only customize the action if you have a branded smartphone from OnePlus 6.

    That is, if your phone is an iPhone or a third-party Android, the button only allows you to skip forward a song. As noted by analyst Pedro Cipoli, you can even change the button’s function unofficially, thanks to the HeyMelody app. It allows you to connect a phone from either OnePlus, Vivo or Oppo to access its extra features.

    (Screenshot: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

    I tried using this app on an iPhone 11, but he just couldn’t find the headphones, even though they were already connected to mine. cell phone. After some research, I found that other consumers who own iPhones have reported the same problem.

    That’s quite a negative point, especially considering its mid-range price range. Many equivalent models already come with an app or provide a series of commands for each function by default, such as a single tap to pause, double tap to go forward or triple tap to call the assistant.

    Although Buds Z isn’t as smart as I’d like — only if you have a OnePlus smartphone — there’s a really cool feature that identifies the pressure of the rubbers in your ears and pauses what you’re listening to as soon as the headphones let it “feel” that pressure. The company doesn’t highlight this feature on the official product page, but I really liked it mainly because it’s something we usually see on more expensive products.

    Sound and microphone experience

    Regarding the sound, the OnePlus Buds Z has a mixed performance, which you can please depending on your preference. The profile of the headphones is more geared towards the lower frequencies, so we have very present basses, kicks and synthesizers.

    Songs like “bad guy”

    , by singer Billie Eilish, and

    “About You”, by electronic producer xxyyxx, they sound vibrant and with well-marked beats, something I really liked. In general, electronic music, pop and its variations are very nice here.

    However, this excessive focus on bass ends up overshadowing the mids and trebles — and this is where it sins the most. In

    “I Follow Rivers

    “, by Lykke Li, for example, only the bass drum is heard of the drums, while the singer’s guitar, snare, cymbal and vocal are in the background.

    In

    “ Unconfortable”

    , by the more upbeat band Halestorm, I also noticed a deficiency in the higher levels of the song, resulting in muted guitar and lackluster vocals. This deficiency also affects male voices, but with less intensity.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In short, if you’re into pop (and its variations), electronica and older music, the OnePlus Buds Z should appeal to less demanding ears. Now, in other genres, the lack of mids and trebles is very present, resulting in a “lifeless” experience.

    The OnePlus Buds Z should please electronic and pop users as the beats really sound vibrant. However, rock fans should get away from this headphone, as the mids and trebles are totally forgotten.

    Regarding the microphone, I was positively surprised by the well-defined capture and without that very metallic effect, found in headphones of the same category and even more expensive. In addition, the phone did not pick up many noises and external noises while I was sending voice messages on WhatsApp, for example.

    Battery and charging

    According to OnePlus, Buds Z has an autonomy of up to 11 hours, five hours only for the earbuds. On one of the test days, I started playing music at 6 am20 with 97%, connected to an iPhone 12 and volume set to 70%. Around 11H45, the headphones had already discharged — that is, it fulfills its promise.

    Unfortunately, I couldn’t check the battery percentage of the headphones during testing because iOS does not make this information available, as in the Android notification center.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Charging the OnePlus Buds Z is provided by the case with USB-C input. The Chinese claims that only minutes in the socket guarantee three hours of music playback. I was not able to use up the entire charge on the case during the tests, but charging the earbuds in the accessory is actually quite fast.

    Technical data

    • Weight: headphones: 4,37g / case: 45g;

      • Dimensions: headphones: 3.7cm x 2.3cm / case: 7.5cm x 3,70cm x 2.9cm;

    • Driver: 11 dynamic mm;
    • Sensitivity: 500 dB ± 3dB @ 1 KHz;
    • Resistance: IP55;
  • Bluetooth: 5.0 (range up to 11m);
  • Battery: up to 12 hours (5 hours from the headphones).

  • Direct competitors

    OnePlus Buds Z is not officially sold in Brazil, but it can be found in national retailers for around R$ 97 and R$ 500. For this amount, you can find much more interesting models, such as Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Live, both from Samsung, in addition to the JBL Free II.

    Samsung headphones are very consistent . In my opinion, both Buds+ and Buds Live deliver a more balanced and brighter sound than OnePlus Buds Z, not to mention fuller features. In addition, the South Korean has a great app compatible with all Android phones and even iPhones.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Image: Canaltech)

    JBL Free II can be found for about R$ 400 and delivers larger battery capacity, characteristic JBL sound quality and a more compact design.

    Conclusion

    The OnePlus Buds Z is a headphone that made me have a mixture of sensations. The design inspired by the AirPods is a hit, in addition to the comfort of using it for long periods to work or exercise. The battery also buys what was promised, although it doesn’t stand out from the competition.

    However, its sound quality should divide opinions. The bass is very present, ideal for those who enjoy pop, electronica and old music, but the mids and trebles disappear completely. In other words, rock and alternative fans should stay away from it.

    Another negative point are the touch functions that are only compatible with OnePlus cell phones. In my tests with the iPhone 11, the phone would only advance a track when I double-tapped — I could barely see the battery percentage because it doesn’t have a compatible app.

    Summarizing: I would recommend the OnePlus Buds Z only if you already have a OnePlus smartphone and don’t mind the low mids and lows that this product has. In other scenarios, I would choose one of the models mentioned above.

    So, you have a OnePlus cell phone and you liked Buds Z ? Check out the special offer we have prepared for you!

    • Buy OnePlus Buds Z

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
    3

    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of GTA 5: The best graphics mods

    GTA 5: The best graphics mods

    September 18, 2021
    Photo of Throne ceremony protest in Montenegro! 50 people injured

    Throne ceremony protest in Montenegro! 50 people injured

    September 5, 2021
    Photo of andre russell fastest fifty: watch video andre russell hits the fastest half-century in cpl history, in 14 balls, surpasses jp duminys 15 ball record

    andre russell fastest fifty: watch video andre russell hits the fastest half-century in cpl history, in 14 balls, surpasses jp duminys 15 ball record

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of Learn how to access your Android hardware details

    Learn how to access your Android hardware details

    September 26, 2021
    Back to top button