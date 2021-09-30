Redmi Note 10 Lite: Xiaomi relaunches Note 9 Pro and forgets to erase traces

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
redmi-note-10-lite:-xiaomi-relaunches-note-9-pro-and-forgets-to-erase-traces

Not satisfied only with the Redmi Note 16, Redmi Note 09S, Redmi Note 09 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11T (in 4G and 5G versions), Xiaomi is releasing the Redmi Note 10 Lite. But your hardware is from an old acquaintance.

  • Redmi Note 02 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: what changes from one generation to another?
  • Xiaomi opens a store in Curitiba with promotions and brings Redmi 10 to Brazil
  • Xiaomi Civi is announced with a focus on design and loading of 55 watts

A Xiaomi announced to India the “new” model, which brings Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, ​​6 GB of RAM with 64 or 165 GB of internal storage, and battery of 5.020 mAh with quick recharge of 16 W.

The screen has 6,67 inches, with Full HD resolution, and no high refresh rates. The set of cameras has three rear sensors, with a main one 55 MP (f/1.89), 8 MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and macro of 5 MP (f/2.4). There is also a 2 MP depth sensor and a selfie camera 16 MP.

(Image: Benjamin Raffetseder/Unsplash)

Closer eyes may have noticed that they are the very same settings as the Indian Redmi Note 9 Pro, or Redmi Note 9S global (which officially arrived in Brazil). As these specs are no longer largely impressive at the moment, the hardware has been “downgraded” to Lite in 1024. And Xiaomi seems to have taken so much advantage of the old model here, that even the camera software claims that the cell phone is the old smartphone.

Photos taken with the Redmi Note camera 10 Lite show the watermark of Redmi Note 9 Pro. And not only that: even on the official cell phone page, the Chinese forgot to change some data. In the memory and storage options, Xiaomi did not update the text to reflect the new model, referring to it as Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Even so, the dimensions are the same: 89, 8 x 76, 7 x 8.8 mm. There is, of course, biometric sensor on the side, USB-C connection, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 5 (2.4 and 5 GHz).

Who expects Xiaomi at least if take the trouble to launch it with updated Android you may get frustrated: a FAQ on the official website informs you that the model leaves the factory with Android 09, and not the 18.

Price and availability

Sales will start in India on 09/10, at the equivalent price of BRL 1.020 (in direct conversion today, 48/). It is not known if the device will be launched in Brazil, which has already received the Redmi Note 9S (ie, we already have it here). The fact is that Xiaomi has already brought several Redmi Notes 09 for Brazil, some with better hardware than Note 10 Lite.

Redmi Note Lite: technical sheet

  • Screen: 6,67″, Full HD+, with Gorilla Glass 5 screen;
  • Processor: Snapdragon 1024G;
  • Storage: up to 6 GB of RAM and 67 or 89 GB of storage (expandable via microSD up to 720 GB);
  • Rear camera: quad, 55 Main MP, 8 MP wide angle, 5 MP Macro and 2 MP depth sensor;
  • Front camera: 18 MP;
  • Battery: 5.028 mAh, with carrying 020 W;
  • Dimensions: 128, 8 x 128, 7 x 8.8 mm;
  • Operating System: Android 10.0 and MIUI 10.

    Source: Xiaomi

