💯 in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2018, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab…

Cont…

— Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

The actor also took the opportunity to praise the company. "I didn't get any threats, no 'who do you think you are?' Nothing but love and support. And Sony Santa Monica never said anything about the delay and why. Studios are idiots, but this company, from beginning to end, should give us hope. What they did for the team was much more", commented in another tweet. No threats, no ," who do you think you are?" Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company from top to bottom, should give us hope. What they did for the crew is way more… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

Finally, he tore praises to the game’s developers, stating that everyone “puts their hearts and souls into every frame you see” . He also thanked the franchise fans and the gaming community in general: “all our games have been a lifeline during these difficult times”.