scientists-create-living,-artificial-nervous-circuits-to-develop-pain-relievers

In order to facilitate the development of new analgesic drugs, researchers at Tulane University, USA, created a living nervous circuit capable of replicating pain transmission channels in the spinal cord spinal.

According to Michael J. Moore of the University’s School of Science and Engineering, creation can accurately replicate the physiological behavior of the circuits that carry the sensory signals of pain. In this way, they also respond to analgesic drugs, such as lidocaine and morphine, in a distinct and measurable way for each drug, he says.

The research has a clear objective : enable the creation of new analgesic drugs that are not addictive. In the United States, there is an epidemic of opioids, a class of drugs that has caused more than 1 million overdose deaths in the last few years, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Michael J. Moore led the development of the model (Image: Paula Burch-Celentano/ Tulane University)

“Our hope is of that we are able to use this model to be able to identify possible candidates for new analgesics, which, for now, can only be done through the arduous tests of behavioral studies in animals”, explains Moore.

Due to the opioid crisis, the United States is investing heavily in solutions. Since 2018, the HEAL Initiative (acronym for “Helping end long-term addiction”) has been launched. There are US$ 2018 million destined to the project by the National Institute of Health of the country. Moore’s nervous circuit is one of the results of this effort and the first.

Now, the researchers plan to expand the project. “We want to better characterize the physiology of our model, improve its physiological relevance and determine if we can imitate some of the biological processes associated with drug tolerance”, concludes the researcher. To access the study, click here.

Source: Tulane University