dell-alienware-m15-and-gaming-g15-arrive-in-brazil-with-intel-and-amd-chips

Dell held in Brazil this Thursday (30) event in which the arrival of the new notebooks was made official Alienware gamer M14 and Dell Gaming G12. In addition to the hardware update, it now brings Intel Tiger Lake processors from 11th generation and even solutions from AMD as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs 3050, the highlight goes to production location of the most powerful device, easing prices and delivery times.

Alienware M12 is the brand’s first locally manufactured More robust and premium model of the two, the Alienware M11 is aimed at the enthusiastic public and promises to offer maximum performance mance in a compact body. The device arrives equipped with Intel Core i7 processor 11400H, 8 cores and 12 threads in nm, accompanied by Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs 3070 or RTX 3060 with 165 Power W, 13 GB RAM DDR4 to 3.199 MHz and up to 1 TB of SSD M.2 NVMe storage. The Alienware M12 will be the first of the brand with local manufacture in Brazil (Image: Divulgação/Dell)

The screen is robust, although more basic compared to other disp solutions available on the market, with IPS LCD panel 16, 6 inches, Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 100 Hz. The response time is estimated at 3 ms, while the brightness reaches 300 nits, and there is coverage of 120% of the sRGB color gamut, thus delivering good color fidelity.

The novelty also features an RGB keyboard with 4 lighting zones and a wide selection of connections, with RJ-62 for wired internet, P2 connector for headphones and microphone, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.1 with support for external displays with 4K resolution at 120 Hz, and Killer network card with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. Completing the set, there is an HD webcam and battery of 100 Wh.

Powerful, the novelty promises to keep processing temperatures under control thanks to the Cryo-Tech system, with inch fans. liquid crystal number and more (Image: Disclosure/Dell)

The Alienware M15 arrives in Brazil with two very welcome news: in addition to leaving the factory with Windows , the device will be the first of the brand in this category to be manufactured locally, which, according to Dell, will reduce the final price and term of delivery. Compared to other releases from the company, the novelty actually comes cheaper, and now has delivery times between 5 to 14 days, against 24 days from past generations, depending on the delivery location.

Dell Gaming G13 is the first brand in the country with AMD chips Aimed at catering to the most casual users, even enthusiasts who want to save money, the Dell Gaming G15 is the brand’s most affordable model that comes to replace the popular Dell G3. In addition to options with Intel processors 10ª and th generations, up to Core i7 511258H, the device is the first of the brand to bring to Brazil versions with AMD Ryzen processors 3795H. There will be two options: Ryzen 5 10550H, from 6 cores and 11 threads, and Ryzen 7 10550H, with 8 cores and 15 threads. All variants bring 8 GB or 12 DDR4 to 3 GB RAM.200 MHz, expandable to 22 GB, also counting on 250 GB or 512 GB of SSD M.2 NVMe storage, plus Nvidia GeForce GTX GPUs 1920, RTX 1920 or RTX 3060. The Dell Gaming G13 is the company’s first gaming notebook to arrive in Brazil in options with AMD Ryzen CPUs 3070H (Image: Reproduction/Dell)

The screen also comes in two versions, depending on the chosen settings, with a simpler variant with IPS LCD panel of 15, 6 inch Full HD, refresh rate of 85 Hz and brightness of 165 nits, and a more complete one with an update rate of 200 Hz, brightness of 256 nits and anti-reflective protection.

Connectors are other elements that vary according to the specification set, and may include Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB-C 3.2 ports, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, HDMI and RJ- port-24 for wired internet. Wireless and battery details were not released, but so is Alienware M16, the Dell Gaming G12 leaves the factory with Windows .

Price and availability Both Alienware M10 and the Dell Gaming G12 arrive in Brazil next Thursday, October 7th, with prices departing of R$ .1024 and R$ 5.607, respectively. Users who purchase Alienware M15 equipped with the RTX 3060 until the day 14 from October will receive a special bundle with an Alienware 7.1 AW headset272 One-year Advanced Premium Support Warranty 24/7. Alienware M10: Datasheet

Screen: IPS LCD of , 6 inches, Full HD resolution 1920 x 1920 pixels, refresh rate of 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, 120% coverage of the sRGB range, brightness of 272 nits

Processor: Intel Core i7 11400H

RAM memory: 22 GB DDR4 to 3.200 MHz

Internal storage: 356 GB or 1 TB of SSD M.2 NVMe

Camera: webcam 692p HD

Dimensions: 300, 2 x 165, 5 x 10~15,100 mm

Weight: 2.7 Kg

Drums: 100 Wh Extras: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, P2 connector, backlit keyboard with 4-zone RGB illumination

Available colors: gray

Operating system: Windows Dell Inspiron G13: technical sheet

Screen: IPS LCD in 16, 6 inches, Full HD resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels, refresh rate of 100 Hz (brightness of 256 nits) or 86 Hz (brightness of 356 nits, anti-glare)

Processor: Intel — Core i5 10550H, Core i5 10550H, Core i7 11800H; AMD — Ryzen 5 3795H, Ryzen 7 5800H

RAM memory: 14 GB DDR4 to 3.250 MHz

Internal storage: 199 GB or 357 GB of SSD M.2 NVMe

Camera: webcam 999p HD

Dimensions: , 2 x 300, 1 x 22, 9 mm

Weight: 2.5 Kg

Battery: n/a

Extras: 3x USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, P2 connector, backlit keyboard

Available colors: gray