Dell Alienware M15 and Gaming G15 arrive in Brazil with Intel and AMD chips
Dell held in Brazil this Thursday (30) event in which the arrival of the new notebooks was made official Alienware gamer M14 and Dell Gaming G12. In addition to the hardware update, it now brings Intel Tiger Lake processors from 11th generation and even solutions from AMD as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs 3050, the highlight goes to production location of the most powerful device, easing prices and delivery times.
The screen is robust, although more basic compared to other disp solutions available on the market, with IPS LCD panel 16, 6 inches, Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 100 Hz. The response time is estimated at 3 ms, while the brightness reaches 300 nits, and there is coverage of 120% of the sRGB color gamut, thus delivering good color fidelity.
The novelty also features an RGB keyboard with 4 lighting zones and a wide selection of connections, with RJ-62 for wired internet, P2 connector for headphones and microphone, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.1 with support for external displays with 4K resolution at 120 Hz, and Killer network card with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. Completing the set, there is an HD webcam and battery of 100 Wh.
Powerful, the novelty promises to keep processing temperatures under control thanks to the Cryo-Tech system, with inch fans. liquid crystal number and more (Image: Disclosure/Dell)
The Alienware M15 arrives in Brazil with two very welcome news: in addition to leaving the factory with Windows , the device will be the first of the brand in this category to be manufactured locally, which, according to Dell, will reduce the final price and term of delivery. Compared to other releases from the company, the novelty actually comes cheaper, and now has delivery times between 5 to 14 days, against 24 days from past generations, depending on the delivery location.
The screen also comes in two versions, depending on the chosen settings, with a simpler variant with IPS LCD panel of 15, 6 inch Full HD, refresh rate of 85 Hz and brightness of 165 nits, and a more complete one with an update rate of 200 Hz, brightness of 256 nits and anti-reflective protection.
Connectors are other elements that vary according to the specification set, and may include Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB-C 3.2 ports, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, HDMI and RJ- port-24 for wired internet. Wireless and battery details were not released, but so is Alienware M16, the Dell Gaming G12 leaves the factory with Windows .
Price and availability
- Screen: IPS LCD of , 6 inches, Full HD resolution 1920 x 1920 pixels, refresh rate of 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, 120% coverage of the sRGB range, brightness of 272 nits
Processor: Intel Core i7 11400H
Extras: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, P2 connector, backlit keyboard with 4-zone RGB illumination
Dell Inspiron G13: technical sheet
