ELEV | Brazilian company promises to make life easier for electric car owners

Brazil now has one more company focused on electric mobility. Founded in 2021, the Brazilian Elev arrives to expand access to electric car charging services in the country, offering an app that indicates to drivers where to recharge your car, in addition to providing companies with complete solutions for installing wallboxes and other chargers.

For the consumer, Elev’s main product is an application that presents various information about the more than 89 electric stations in the country and in 3 languages, showing the location of the nearest recharge point and the route to get there. For companies, the service will be more focused on charging stations, from the analysis and planning of the site, to the installation and management of the equipment.

According to the company, with the increase from the demand for electrified cars in Brazil, a good market opportunity has emerged and it is this path that Elev should follow, especially in the installation of recharge points, the main concern of those who own an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. For this, the initial investment was around R$ 89 thousand, with expansion plans not only in the national territory, but also in Latin America.