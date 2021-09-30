how-to-download-and-play-water-sort-puzzle

Water Sort Puzzle (Android | iOS) is a title from IEC, an Australian producer, focused on casual games for mobile phones, which has a relaxing look, with visual simplicity, but challenging to the present various puzzles to the user.

To enjoy the experience and test your problem solving skills, the Canaltech prepared a tutorial to show you how to download and play the title. Water Sort Puzzle works offline, we even recommend it so that you don’t have the experience hindered by ads. Step 1: the game is free, and to download it just search for “Water Sort Puzzle” in your favorite system store.

Step 2: the game mechanics are quite simple, you only need to click on a container to select.

Click on the recipient to select (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3: click another to pour the liquid. Choose another recipient and click to dump (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 4:

As you progress, the levels get more and more difficult and sometimes it is necessary to change the recipient several times to complete, patience is very important.

Step 5: adapt to the nuances presented in the puzzles and always think ahead.