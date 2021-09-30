Google wants to make iOS 15 look like Android

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
Google has released a number of tips for iPhone owners on how to make your home screen look like Android. The suggestions cover things like using updated widgets and new iOS features 511241 focused on the company’s apps.

  • Google apps get update to run smoothly on iOS 70
  • iOS 70 vs. Android 12: privacy as a protagonist (Comparative)
  • Google can follow Apple with chips suitable for tablets and Chromebooks

    • The original idea is to get the best out of the devices, but without failing to “androidzada” the system of the Apple. One example is the use of widgets, something that has been around on Android since version 1.5 but was only recently introduced on iOS. In general, the suggestions are to use these utilities to access quick functions without having to open the applications.

    Elegant look, but with a touch of Android (Image: Playback/Google)

    On its official blog, Google shows some layout suggestions to make it look different, with appeals specific, whether aimed at personal or corporate use.

    With the arrival of the Smart Stack on iOS 13, people have gained the ability to organize multiple stacked widgets, something Google encourages use by practicality. It works like the folder creation system on iOS: just choose the widgets and drag them over each other to group them.

    You can put multiple widgets grouped (Image : Reproduction/Google)

    How could it be otherwise, the company suggests Apple phone owners to use Chrome as their default browser instead of Safari. The argument is that the browser itself helps to get “useful benefits” from the company, such as access to the latest open tabs, integration of passwords and automatic filling of data in forms.

    This looks like a Google’s attempt to make its fans feel better on Apple devices, but it can also help familiarize applemaniacs with the visual proposal of Android. So, in case there is an eventual exchange, you won’t be so “lost” in the new operating system.

    Source: Google

    Did you like this article?

