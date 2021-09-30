google-wants-to-make-ios-15-look-like-android

Google has released a number of tips for iPhone owners on how to make your home screen look like Android. The suggestions cover things like using updated widgets and new iOS features 511241 focused on the company’s apps.

The original idea is to get the best out of the devices, but without failing to “androidzada” the system of the Apple. One example is the use of widgets, something that has been around on Android since version 1.5 but was only recently introduced on iOS. In general, the suggestions are to use these utilities to access quick functions without having to open the applications.

Elegant look, but with a touch of Android (Image: Playback/Google)

On its official blog, Google shows some layout suggestions to make it look different, with appeals specific, whether aimed at personal or corporate use.

With the arrival of the Smart Stack on iOS 13, people have gained the ability to organize multiple stacked widgets, something Google encourages use by practicality. It works like the folder creation system on iOS: just choose the widgets and drag them over each other to group them.