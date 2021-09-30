BlueStacks X arrives to bring mobile games to PC via streaming
This Thursday (30), BlueStacks X, the mobile game emulator that runs directly from the cloud, was launched in beta period. The service eliminates the waiting time for downloads and the hardware requirements to run emulators, and provides a vast catalog of games by streaming, just like xCloud and Google Stadia do.
According to BlueStacks, there are more than 200 mobile titles provided for the catalogue, without waiting time and accessible directly from the web browser. Like other competitors in the streaming gaming segment, you don’t need a chunky PC to take advantage of the service, but a stable and fast internet is essential.
During testing, BlueStacks X will only have 14 titles available for streaming, among them Raid: Shadow Legends
Catalog is still small, but more titles should arrive over time (Capture : Igor Almenara/Canaltech)
BlueStacks today is one of the best known Android emulators available for the computer. BlueStacks 5, the latest edition of the program, was released in May this year with the promise of delivering “the next generation of Android games.”
Discord Integration
To accompany the ad, BlueStacks presented the Cloudy, your new bot for Discord. The robot basically integrates a server with streaming with links to quick sessions with the crowd and “social” functions, such as sharing game achievements in the chat.
Free, but with ads
It is not necessary to pay anything to take advantage of the service, just create an account and start playing, but the user will find advertisements and advertisements throughout the experience. BlueStacks CEO Rosen Sharma claims that advertising appears during app startup, so it doesn’t interrupt gameplay.