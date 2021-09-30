bluestacks-x-arrives-to-bring-mobile-games-to-pc-via-streaming

This Thursday (30), BlueStacks X, the mobile game emulator that runs directly from the cloud, was launched in beta period. The service eliminates the waiting time for downloads and the hardware requirements to run emulators, and provides a vast catalog of games by streaming, just like xCloud and Google Stadia do.

According to BlueStacks, there are more than 200 mobile titles provided for the catalogue, without waiting time and accessible directly from the web browser. Like other competitors in the streaming gaming segment, you don’t need a chunky PC to take advantage of the service, but a stable and fast internet is essential.