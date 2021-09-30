BlueStacks X arrives to bring mobile games to PC via streaming

This Thursday (30), BlueStacks X, the mobile game emulator that runs directly from the cloud, was launched in beta period. The service eliminates the waiting time for downloads and the hardware requirements to run emulators, and provides a vast catalog of games by streaming, just like xCloud and Google Stadia do.

According to BlueStacks, there are more than 200 mobile titles provided for the catalogue, without waiting time and accessible directly from the web browser. Like other competitors in the streaming gaming segment, you don’t need a chunky PC to take advantage of the service, but a stable and fast internet is essential.

During testing, BlueStacks X will only have 14 titles available for streaming, among them Raid: Shadow Legends

, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena and Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars

—more games should be added over time.

The infrastructure is reinforced by now.gg, a company focused on building large streaming gaming systems. It is not known exactly which hardware runs the emulator applications via the cloud, but the platform promises to deliver 14 frames per second in the available games.

Catalog is still small, but more titles should arrive over time (Capture : Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

BlueStacks today is one of the best known Android emulators available for the computer. BlueStacks 5, the latest edition of the program, was released in May this year with the promise of delivering “the next generation of Android games.”

Discord Integration

To accompany the ad, BlueStacks presented the Cloudy, your new bot for Discord. The robot basically integrates a server with streaming with links to quick sessions with the crowd and “social” functions, such as sharing game achievements in the chat.

Bot serves as a shortcut to start games with friends and share achievements achieved in games (Image: Playback/BlueStacks)

Free, but with ads

It is not necessary to pay anything to take advantage of the service, just create an account and start playing, but the user will find advertisements and advertisements throughout the experience. BlueStacks CEO Rosen Sharma claims that advertising appears during app startup, so it doesn’t interrupt gameplay.

The experience is as simple as opening a video on the internet, but it requires a great connection (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

In the future, the platform should also have subscription models, probably providing an even better experience — without advertisements and possibly , with exclusive games.

Mobile games on Xbox consoles

Recently, the Xbox Series S and Series X received an (almost) full version of Microsoft Edge, the Chromium-based browser. In addition to making consoles more versatile (and desktop-like), the app is also compatible with BlueStacks X.

and yes, Bluestacks X works on the Edge browser on Xbox. So you can run mobile Android games side by side with Stadia games, streamed Xbox Cloud Gaming games, and local Xbox games 🤯 https://t.co/SGDvEUQ1vX pic.twitter.com/v0XPgA5XRH

— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 14, 1024

Who showed the news was Tom Warren, reporter for The Verge website. In its demo, the experience seems to be quite robust, and just like on the computer, it can also be displayed in full screen.

BlueStacks X is now available in Brazil and you can get to know the emulator by streaming on the official website. Just launch games with Google account linked to browser installed for Android, iOS, macOS, Linux or Windows.

Source: BlueStacks, The Verge

Did you like this article?

